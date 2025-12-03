Tyler Shough, Devaughn Vele, And More Week 14 Fantasy Football Sleepers

It's Week 14, and after a nice holiday break, bye weeks are back. That means it's going to be tougher to find players to plug into our lineups this week. With this being the final week of the fantasy football regular season, we are going to have to make sure our team is at its best. This is when we have to look on our benches and find the right players. These are the top sleeper options for Week `14.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough is coming off another solid fantasy game for the New Orleans Saints. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and rushed for another 18 yards. Those 239 yards were actually his lowest in three games, so he hasn't been terrible. This week, he has a strong matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If you are scrambling for a quarterback this week, Shough might not be a bad option.

RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) takes the field before their game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter is clearly running behind Bam Knight, but the Cardinals have made it clear that they want to use multiple backs. It's unclear if Trey Benson will be able to return this week, and Emari Demercado is still banged up. In Week 13, Carter saw five carries and six targets, which he turned into 64 yards from scrimmage and five receptions. He has a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams this week, but Arizona should be playing from behind, which could lead to more targets and PPR value for Carter.

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Bucky Irving back, it looks like Sean Tucker has once again been cast aside, and White has returned to his backup role, primarily as a pass-catcher. We have seen him have plenty of fantasy success in this role in the past. He could continue to have success this week against the New Orleans Saints, in what could be a closer game than many might be projecting.

WR Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) reaches for a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There is a strong chance that the Detroit Lions will be without Amon-Ra St. Brown this week, along with the already missing Sam LaPorta and his top two backups. This would open up a massive opportunity for TeSlaa, who was a star in training camp and preseason. The good news here is that we will know early because the Lions play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football this week. The Cowboys are allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

WR Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

Vele has suddenly become a big part of the Saints' passing attack. Over the past two weeks, he has seen 15 targets. In Week 13, he caught eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. This kind of volume can not just be ignored. While Vele is far from a safe option, he could also be a solid sleeper option this week against the Bucs, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: