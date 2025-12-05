The toughest decisions to make when setting our lineups in fantasy football are whether to start or sit your fringe options. Those are players who are borderline starters, who you have to make a tough decision on. We are here to help you make those tough decisions. These are the top fringe options who should be in your starting lineup in Week 14.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett is viewed as a fringe starter this week because of his tough matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. However, we are going back to him this week despite the matchup. In seven starts, his worst fantasy output was 18.7 points. In those seven starts, he is also averaging over 43 pass attempts per game. The consistent production, along with the massive volume, is enough for us to keep him in our starting lineups this week.

RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) looks on after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Neal got his first start of his career last week and carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards. That is enough volume for us to plug him back in as our RB2 this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The only real concern with him is utility player Taysom Hill cutting into his workload, but that didn't happen in Week 13.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

We don't care about a tough matchup; Monangai and the Bears' rushing attack have been too good to bench. He has now scored a touchdown in four-straight games, and last week torched the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday for 130 yards on 22 carries. Over the past five games, he has averaged 15.8 carries per game. Monangai is a must-start at RB2 until he gives us a reason to put him on our bench. The Packers' defense is not a good enough reason.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sutton is coming off a solid game in Week 13. He caught five of six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown against a bad Washington Commanders' defense. This week, he has an even better matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Vegas has also allowed 15 TDs to the position this season. Only four teams have allowed more. With Sutton thriving on touchdown production, this is the perfect matchup for him to explode in.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf started off the season fast, catching five touchdowns in his first seven games as a Steeler. However, his production has fallen off a cliff. He and Aaron Rodgers just haven't seemed to get on the same page for weeks now. We expect Metcalf to bounce back this week against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the tenth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Waller returned last week after missing over a month due to a pec injury, and in his first game back, he led the team in receiving. He has caught four touchdowns in five games this season. If he is healthy and on the field, he should be started. This week, he has a middling matchup against the New York Jets, whose defense has gotten significantly worse since the last time these team's played and Waller scored two touchdowns.

