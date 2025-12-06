Jayden Daniels Dominates Return, Ashton Jeanty Busts, More Week 14 Bold Predictions

It's Saturday, and the Sunday slate for the final week of the fantasy football regular season is just around the corner. We are feeling a bit saucy as we know you are here for the hot takes. You want it, and we've got it, so we're coming in hot. These are our bold predictions for Week 14.

Jayden Daniels Is A Top Three Fantasy QB In His First Game Back

Daniels will return immediately and be excellent against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. We will get to see him with his full allotment of weapons, with Terry McLaurin now back and fully healthy. He's going to return from a dislocated elbow and have his best game of the season. Not only that, he will have his highest yardage total of the season and account for four touchdowns.

Devin Neal Is An RB1 In Week 14

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball as Miami Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt (3) defends during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Neal got the first start of his young career last week and saw plenty of volume. He only accounted for 69 total yards, but he did see 14 carries and three targets. We expect similar volume this week, but a lot more production in a much better matchup. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs. Look for Neal to also see a few more targets and find the end zone twice.

Ashton Jeanty Fails To Rush For 30 Yards Against The Denver Broncos

These teams already faced off this season, and Jeanty rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in Denver. That rushing total will be cut in half in Week 14 in Las Vegas. The Broncos are going to go into Allegiant Stadium this week and embarrass the Raiders. Their defense is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, and they will sell out to take away the rushing game because they are no threat in the passing attack.

Nico Collins Finishes Outside Of The WR24 This Week

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to shut down CJ Stroud this week and take away his top weapon. Stroud will be forced to rely on his other weapons, who are not very good. Ultimately, the Chiefs will win a low-scoring game that leaves Collins' owners disappointed when he barely cracks the top 30 fantasy receivers.

Darren Waller Finishes As The TE1 Overall For The Week

The last time Waller faced the New York Jets, it was his first game of the season and his first game in years, and his snaps were limited. He caught three of four targets for 27 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, Waller led the Dolphins in receiving. Since these teams last played, the Jets have traded their top two defenders, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, as well as their slot corner, Michael Carter. Waller will have a field day in this one and finish as the top tight end in fantasy football in Week 14.

