RJ Harvey, Devin Neal Intrigue Owners in Week 14 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
We are now three months into the NFL season and there has been a lot of turnover across the league. Some players that had been firing early have come up lame of late, vice versa. The most volatile assets tend to always be rookie's. However, if you side with them effectively, they can win you the season. This is how many of the 2025 Rookie's have been trending in this Fantasy Football season.
QUARTERBACKS
Jaxson Dart - Neutral
Dart is the QB16 and has been awesome this year. He needs to stop taking so many hits. A tougher matchup gave him lesser output in Week 13, but Dart will trend highly into next season.
Cam Ward - Neutral
He followed up his best game of the year with a bad game versus the Jaguars. Ward can trend well, but not until 2026.
Tyler Shough - Rising
The rookie is playing good football. He went 239-2 TD against the Dolphins last week. He is a gunslinger that plays with passion and I love it.
Shedeur Sanders - Rising
I would definitely say that Sanders looks better than Gabriel. He should be the long-term starter, but time will tell. He is worth a shot in dynasty.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
He is boom, but mostly bust. The volume has Jeanty as the RB14 in Fantasy Football, so he may trend well into 2026, but not now.
Quinshon Judkins - High
Judkins is scoring in double-digits more often than not. He does this on the worst offense in the NFL.
TreVeyon Henderson - Neutral
I guess the Patriots do not like efficiency at the Running Back position. Henderson was in a 50/50 split with Stevenson this past week. Henderson had (6.1) Yards per Carry to Stevenson's (3.3).
RJ Harvey - Rising
If JK Dobbins remains out, Harvey is lucrative. Harvey had 60% of Team Rushes in Week 13, plus (2) Touchdowns.
Kyle Monangai - Rising
He is working in a split with D'Andre Swift and it is going swimmingly as both backs had 100+ Yards in Week 13.
Woody Marks - High
He continues to own this backfield split as the RB31. Marks is a low-end RB2.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Low
He has lost his RB1 job to Chris Rodriguez Jr. This will remain and may bode badly into 2026.
Omarion Hampton - Rising
He will make his long-awaited return in Week 14. Hampton may be a league-winner, but we will wait and see.
Bhayshul Tuten - Rising
He is working behind Etienne Jr., but Tuten seems to be the goal-line back with (3) Touchdowns over his last (5) Games.
Devin Neal - Rising
Neal is the clear RB1 on the Saints has Kamara is hurt. He had 14 Attempts for 47 Yards on top of 3 Receptions for 22 Yards in Week 13. He is a RB2 until Kamara is back.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - High
McMillan is pacing to have one of the best-ever rookie seasons at his position. McMillan is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Emeka Egbuka - Neutral
He continues to be the team leader in targets, but Egbuka is not performing to a great standard with single-digit output in six of his last seven games.
Jayden Higgins - Rising
There is definitely a big drop-off from McMillan and Egbuka to the field. Nonetheless, Higgins is playing great of recent with 5+ Targets in five of his last six games.
Tez Johnson - Low
With Chris Godwin back, and Mike Evans due back, Johnson falls back into a very low snap-share.
Chimere Dike - Falling
His explosion is great, but Dike is not supposed to be a high-volume Wide Receiver. That belongs to Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor. Dike has negative output this last week.
Elic Ayomanor - Low
He has volume, but he does not catch the ball. Ayomanor has not caught >50% of his targets in a game since Week 6.
Luther Burden III - Rising
Burden now has 5+ Targets over each of his last three games. While Odunze falls, Burden rises to compete with DJ Moore for WR2. I expect big things in 2026.
Pat Bryant - Rising
Bryant has had tremendous output over his last two games. He out snapped Troy Franklin in Week 13. Bryant may be the WR2 going forward.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
He had a stomach virus yet, he still scored in Week 13. Warren will be drafted highly in 2026.
Harold Fannin Jr. - High
As I have reiterated, if Njoku is gone next year, Fannin Jr. could be a Top-5 Tight End.
Oronde Gadsden II - Neutral
Injury has compounded to his recent struggles. Gadsden had no more than (3) Receptions over his last three games. He may be fine in the playoff stretch here, I would not panic yet.
Colston Loveland- High
Loveland continues to work to a 20%, or so, Target Share. This is very lucrative on a fantastic Bears offense.
Mason Taylor - Neutral
He may be getting back on track with Tyrod Taylor at Quarterback. Nonetheless, it is hard to start him on this offense.
Gunnar Helm - Rising
His may be a sleeper at the position. Helm is owned <1% of leagues, yet he has 6+ Receptions over his last two games. He has (19) Targets over his last three games.
