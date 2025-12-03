RJ Harvey, Devin Neal Intrigue Owners in Week 14 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch

We are now three months into the NFL season and there has been a lot of turnover across the league. Some players that had been firing early have come up lame of late, vice versa. The most volatile assets tend to always be rookie's. However, if you side with them effectively, they can win you the season. This is how many of the 2025 Rookie's have been trending in this Fantasy Football season.

QUARTERBACKS

Jaxson Dart - Neutral

Dart is the QB16 and has been awesome this year. He needs to stop taking so many hits. A tougher matchup gave him lesser output in Week 13, but Dart will trend highly into next season.

Cam Ward - Neutral

He followed up his best game of the year with a bad game versus the Jaguars. Ward can trend well, but not until 2026.

Tyler Shough - Rising

The rookie is playing good football. He went 239-2 TD against the Dolphins last week. He is a gunslinger that plays with passion and I love it.

Shedeur Sanders - Rising

I would definitely say that Sanders looks better than Gabriel. He should be the long-term starter, but time will tell. He is worth a shot in dynasty.

RUNNING BACKS

Ashton Jeanty - Neutral

He is boom, but mostly bust. The volume has Jeanty as the RB14 in Fantasy Football, so he may trend well into 2026, but not now.

Quinshon Judkins - High

Judkins is scoring in double-digits more often than not. He does this on the worst offense in the NFL.

TreVeyon Henderson - Neutral

I guess the Patriots do not like efficiency at the Running Back position. Henderson was in a 50/50 split with Stevenson this past week. Henderson had (6.1) Yards per Carry to Stevenson's (3.3).

RJ Harvey - Rising

If JK Dobbins remains out, Harvey is lucrative. Harvey had 60% of Team Rushes in Week 13, plus (2) Touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai - Rising

He is working in a split with D'Andre Swift and it is going swimmingly as both backs had 100+ Yards in Week 13.

The only rookie RB with multiple 100+ yard rushing games...



Kyle Monangai (7th Round Pick) pic.twitter.com/SDLoHR64Pg — Underdog (@Underdog) November 28, 2025

Woody Marks - High

He continues to own this backfield split as the RB31. Marks is a low-end RB2.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Low

He has lost his RB1 job to Chris Rodriguez Jr. This will remain and may bode badly into 2026.

Omarion Hampton - Rising

He will make his long-awaited return in Week 14. Hampton may be a league-winner, but we will wait and see.

Bhayshul Tuten - Rising

He is working behind Etienne Jr., but Tuten seems to be the goal-line back with (3) Touchdowns over his last (5) Games.

Devin Neal - Rising

Neal is the clear RB1 on the Saints has Kamara is hurt. He had 14 Attempts for 47 Yards on top of 3 Receptions for 22 Yards in Week 13. He is a RB2 until Kamara is back.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tetairoa McMillan - High

McMillan is pacing to have one of the best-ever rookie seasons at his position. McMillan is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Emeka Egbuka - Neutral

He continues to be the team leader in targets, but Egbuka is not performing to a great standard with single-digit output in six of his last seven games.

Emeka Egbuka Weeks 1-5:

20.48 fantasy ppg



Emeka Egbuka Weeks 6-13:

9.66 fantasy ppg



Are you going to keep starting him moving forward? pic.twitter.com/IWTJhogSPd — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 30, 2025

Jayden Higgins - Rising

There is definitely a big drop-off from McMillan and Egbuka to the field. Nonetheless, Higgins is playing great of recent with 5+ Targets in five of his last six games.

Tez Johnson - Low

With Chris Godwin back, and Mike Evans due back, Johnson falls back into a very low snap-share.

Chimere Dike - Falling

His explosion is great, but Dike is not supposed to be a high-volume Wide Receiver. That belongs to Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor. Dike has negative output this last week.

Elic Ayomanor - Low

He has volume, but he does not catch the ball. Ayomanor has not caught >50% of his targets in a game since Week 6.

Luther Burden III - Rising

Burden now has 5+ Targets over each of his last three games. While Odunze falls, Burden rises to compete with DJ Moore for WR2. I expect big things in 2026.

Pat Bryant - Rising

Bryant has had tremendous output over his last two games. He out snapped Troy Franklin in Week 13. Bryant may be the WR2 going forward.

Pat Bryant has now been 1st or 2nd in target share on the Broncos for two straight weeks



He also ran more routes than Troy Franklin this week and was 2nd to only Courtland Sutton



Data via @FantasyPtsData — Chris Wecht (@ChrisWechtFF) December 2, 2025

TIGHT ENDS

Tyler Warren - High

He had a stomach virus yet, he still scored in Week 13. Warren will be drafted highly in 2026.

Harold Fannin Jr. - High

As I have reiterated, if Njoku is gone next year, Fannin Jr. could be a Top-5 Tight End.

Oronde Gadsden II - Neutral

Injury has compounded to his recent struggles. Gadsden had no more than (3) Receptions over his last three games. He may be fine in the playoff stretch here, I would not panic yet.

Colston Loveland- High

Loveland continues to work to a 20%, or so, Target Share. This is very lucrative on a fantastic Bears offense.

Mason Taylor - Neutral

He may be getting back on track with Tyrod Taylor at Quarterback. Nonetheless, it is hard to start him on this offense.

Gunnar Helm - Rising

His may be a sleeper at the position. Helm is owned <1% of leagues, yet he has 6+ Receptions over his last two games. He has (19) Targets over his last three games.

