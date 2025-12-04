Fantasy Takeaways From Week 14 NFL Player Props Including Lamar Jackson & Justin Jefferson

One of the most important tools we have at our disposal as fantasy football owners is the player props lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Las Vegas bookkeepers tend to know more than your average fantasy football owner, and we can use the lines they set to help us make our start/sit decisions. This is what we learned from examining the DraftKings Sportsbook player props for Week 14.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Passing Yards 220+ (-106)

DraftKings is projecting Jackson to have a bit of a bounce-back game this week in a great matchup against a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers pass defense. Pittsburgh has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This is great news for anyone who owns any of his weapons, like Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Passing Yards 200+ (+116)

Vegas isn't expecting much out of Hurts through the air on Monday Night Football. Based on this line, he is projected to throw for fewer yards than every quarterback other than Tyrod Taylor, JJ McCarthy, and Cam Ward. Even Geno Smith is expected to throw for more yards. This probably means that we aren't getting a big game out of both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Rushing Yards 70+ (+106)

This is a higher line than we expected, considering the matchup. The Detroit Lions have allowed just 969 rushing yards to running backs all season, and are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to the position. We aren't expecting him to hit this line on Thursday Night Football, but that's exactly why we do this exercise.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards 50+ (-124)

On the other hand, this line is much lower than we were expecting, and we aren't quite sure why. The matchup is good against the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and 1,360 rushing yards to the position. Brown is also averaging 58.7 rushing yards per game and has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on. It feels like they know something we don't know here.

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Receiving Yards 90+ (+120)

We mentioned Williams for two reasons. First, this is a huge line and Williams needs to be in your starting lineup this week. Be sure to get him in early because he plays on Thursday Night Football. Also, they clearly don't believe that Amon-Ra St. Brown will be able to go after being listed as a game-time decision. Be sure to have a backup plan if you were waiting on him.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Receiving Yards 70+ (+116)

DraftKings Sportsbook is looking for a solid game from Jefferson in this one. They could view JJ McCarthy as an upgrade over Max Brosmer, but more likely, it's the strong matchup. The Washington Commanders are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and Justin Jefferson is still Justin Jefferson.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: