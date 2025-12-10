Week 15 Deep Sleepers For A Playoff Run Featuring J.J. McCarthy & Chimere Dike

Week 15 is here, and it's time to dig deeper because the fantasy football playoffs are here. When our usual starters are either unavailable or underperforming, we need to find someone who can step in. These are the top deep sleepers for Week 15.

QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy actually had a decent fantasy game against a terrible Washington Commanders' defense last week. He still only threw for 163 yards, but also tossed three touchdowns and no interceptions in the game. This game, he has an even better matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. He is always a risk to ruin your week, but any quarterback against the Cowboys also has the potential for massive upside. Especially when they have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the outside.

RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

De'Von Achane is dealing with a rib injury, and Miami plays on Monday Night Football this week. We expect Achane to play, but there is also a good chance that we won't know for sure until Monday. If it starts to look like Achane won't play, Wright becomes a must-start. Achane played almost a full half in Week 14, and Wright still saw 24 carries and three targets, which he turned into 107 yards and a touchdown. If Achane does play, he could still get an increased workload, and it looks like he has surpassed Ollie Gordon II, which gives him potential standalone value regardless.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson caught five of six targets for 64 yards in Week 14. He benefited from the game script in a game that the Browns lost against the Tennessee Titans. We fully expect a similar situation against the 9 - 4 Chicago Bears this week. When Cleveland is trailing, they can't just hand the ball to Quinshon Judkins over and over, and Sampson will step in and get targeted in the passing attack.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) reaches for the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (26) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Slayton is the Giants' top downfield threat, and they play the Washington Commanders, who love giving up plays downfield in Week 15. The upside will be there for Slayton this week. Over the past three weeks, he's averaged over 20 yards per reception and scored a touchdown in Week 13 before the team's bye week.

WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

Dike has now caught five passes and a touchdown in two of his past three games. He has become the top target in Tennessee. The passing attack is still struggling, but Dike has seen at least seven targets in two of his last three games and is dangerous in the open field. That's enough to earn him consideration as a deep sleeper.

