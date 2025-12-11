Lamar Jackson, Chase Brown, More Week 15 NFL Player Props to Optimize Start-Sit Calls

One of the most useful tools we have as fantasy owners is the Las Vegas player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vegas bookkeepers tend to know more than your average fantasy player, so it can be helpful to use them to help make tough start decisions. This is what examining the DraftKings Sportsbook player props is telling us about fantasy football in Week 15.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Passing Yards 210+ (-103)

This is a low line for Herbert. It's likely this could be the perfect storm and should scare any fantasy owner who is relying on the always inconsistent and often disappointing Chargers' quarterback or any of his pass-catchers. The combination of a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, his injured hand, and the return of Omarion Hampton could drive down both his volume and production.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Passing Yards 240+ (+108)

This is a great number for any fantasy owner who has pieces of the Baltimore passing attack. The matchup against the Bengals is surely playing a large role in this line. However, with Jackson looking much healthier running in Week 14 than he had in previous weeks, this could be the big bounce-back game that fantasy owners have been waiting for since before he injured his hamstring earlier in the season.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Rushing Yards 50+ (-114)

Brown has a low line here, and Samaje Perine getting an obnoxious amount of snaps is a big reason for it. The Ravens are also a tough defense to run on and are much improved from where they were early in the season. If you are relying on Brown in your fantasy football playoffs, you could have a tough week.

RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rushing Yards 30+ (-135)

It's clear that this is just the norm for Montgomery now. The volume isn't there, so if he doesn't score a touchdown, he's essentially useless. Jahmyr Gibbs has taken over as the undisputed lead back, and the only hope for volume from Montgomery is if the Lions build a huge lead. That is not something we expect in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Receiving Yards 50+ (-124)

Egbuka is one of the most polarizing fantasy options of the week. He was so great early, but has been so bad as of late. To complicate things further, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan are both expected to return on Thursday Night Football. With that said, this is a strong matchup against the Falcons, which Egbuka thrived in earlier in the season, scoring two touchdowns. This is an encouraging line for Egbuka, who is still projected to be the Bucs leading receiver in this game.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Receiving Yards 100+ (+113)

While it's great to see Chase projected for such a big number after where we were earlier in the season, the bigger takeaway here is that Vegas does not expect Tee Higgin to play in this game due to a concussion. Not only is Chase's projection inflated, but Higgins also isn't even listed.

