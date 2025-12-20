Week 16 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions Including Quentin Johnston’s Resurgence

It's Saturday, and our football weekend starts today with our 16th football Sunday just around the corner. It's the second round of the NFL playoffs, so our hot takes have to be extra hot this week. These are our bold predictions for Week 16.

Quinn Ewers Is A Top 15 Quarterback Against The Cincinnati Bengals

We don't expect Ewers to look great this week, but he will finish as a top 15 fantasy quarterback. We expect him to dump the ball off in the hands of his playmakers and them to do what they do best against a terrible Bengals defense. With players who are so dangerous in space like De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle, and Malik Washington, as well as a big, athletic tight end in Darren Waller, they can pick apart this defense.

The Atlanta Falcons Have The RB1 Overall And An RB2

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals' rush defense is terrible and has gotten progressively worse as we've gotten deeper into the season. They are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. We will see Bijan Robinson finish as the RB1 overall this week, and Tyler Allgeier will do enough to be a solid RB2 in the same game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is The WR1 Overall And Jameson Williams Is Also A WR1

This is a similar situation to what we were just talking about with the Falcons' running backs, but with wide receivers. The Lions are going to have a huge game this week through the air against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season and are tough against running backs. St. Brown will dominate and finish as the WR1 overall, while Williams will also explode and finish as a WR1 as well.

Quentin Johnston Is Back As a WR1

The Dallas Cowboys are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to both quarterbacks and wide receivers. They get destroyed through the air each and every week. This week, it will be Johnston who has the huge game and is back in the WR1 picture. We already know he can have huge breakout games, and this is the perfect matchup. Especially with the Cowboys' already terrible secondary destroyed by injuries on the outside.

Darren Waller Is The TE1 Overall

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Ewers was already mentioned, and it will be Darren Waller who has the biggest game with him against a Bengals defense that is allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. We have seen what this offense looks like without Tua, and it relied heavily on tight end Jonnu Smith, which is the exact role that Waller is playing. He will be featured, and has an elite matchup in Week 16.

