Week 16 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kyle Monangai vs. Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Week 16 is here, and we are in the second round of our fantasy football playoffs. Fantasy owners have to make the tough decisions, and they have to get them right or their season could be over. One decision that a lot of fantasy owners have been struggling with this week is deciding between Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai and Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. We are going to help you make that decision.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Case For Kyle Monangai

Monangai has been a significantly better player in a much better offense this season. He has consistently seen more volume, while also being more productive and efficient over the back half of the season. Over his past nine games, Monangai has carried the ball 104 times for 495 yards and four touchdowns. During that same span, JCM has totaled just 70 carries for 269 yards and one touchdown, most of which came last week.

The Case Against Monangai

He is coming off his worst week in a month, rushing for just 33 yards on 11 carries. He also has a tougher matchup against the Green Bay Packers this week, who are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Outside of that, there is little to no reason to roll with Monangai this week.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs the ball 16 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Case For Jacory Croskey-Merritt

JCM is coming off a big week against the New York Giants. With Chris Rodriguez Jr been listed as inactive in Week 15, Croskey-Merritt had a breakout game, carrying the ball 18 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. With Rodriguez back this week, the hope is that his performance carved him out a bigger role in the Commanders' offense. This week, he plays the Philadelphia Eagles, who are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

The Case Against Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Croskey-Merritt has proven to be an inferior running back to Monangai in their rookie seasons. Last week, in an elite matchup with Rodriguez sidelined, is the first time he was a fantasy viable option since Week 5. In his previous six games before last week, he hadn't once rushed for 40 yards or scored a touchdown. While neither back plays much of a role in the passing attack, JCM has totaled just nine receptions for 68 yards on the season, and 28 of those yards came on one play back in Week 5. Since then, he has totaled just four receptions for 14 yards over nine weeks.

Vegas has also made the case against him. They have Monangai projected to rush for more than 50 yards and Croskey-Merritt less than 30 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Monangai is also much more likely to score a touchdown at +135 to +425. Rodriguez is back at practice and expected to play this week, which makes Croskey-Merritt almost unstartable as anything other than a desperation play. His upside is limited, and his floor is low.

Kyle Monangai vs. Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 16 Verdict

Start Monangai over Croskey-Merritt this week without hesitation. The only reason to reconsider would be if Rodriguez is a surprise inactive again. Otherwise, this should be an easy choice to make.

