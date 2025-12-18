Jalen Hurts, Emeka Egbuka, More Week 16 NFL Player Props to Optimize Start-Sit Calls

One of the most helpful tools we have at our disposal that not enough fantasy owners use is the Las Vegas player prop betting lines and odds. Vegas tends to know more than us, so their insight can help us make those tough start and sit decisions. We examined the player props for Week 16 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this is what we learned about fantasy football.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Passing Yards 220+ (-106)

This is a line that fantasy owners should like to see. The line we have this week is higher than it has been in many weeks this season. Fantasy owners should not only be happy if they own Hurts, but also if they own his wide receivers, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. It should be a strong week for the Eagles' passing attack in a great matchup against the Washington Commanders.

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Passing Yards 160+ (-106)

Rivers' line this week may be the lowest we've seen all season. This makes it nearly impossible to start any of his pass-catchers. The entire passing attack was a disaster last week, and we see no reason why it should change this week against the San Francisco 49ers. He threw for 120 yards last week, and we could see much of the same in Week 16.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Rushing Yards 30+ (+101)

If you were planning to catch lightning in a bottle twice with JCM, you should probably search for a better option. Chris Rodriguez Jr is back at practice and on track to play this week. With DraftKings Sportsbook projecting him to rush for less than 30 yards this week, things aren't looking great for Croskey-Merritt.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards 40+ (-131)

This is a terrible line for fantasy owners who have been relying on Warren this season. It looks like they expect a near split in this backfield, with Kenneth Gainwell's line set at 30+ (-133). These lines make both of these running backs very risky, but they also have both proven to have upside.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Receiving Yards 40+ (-112)

The Buccaneers' wide receivers were a huge question mark last week, but it was Mike Evans right back at the top of the food chain. Vegas expects much of the same this week, with him being projected as the top wideout ahead of Egbuka. Baker Mayfield has continuously failed to connect with Egbuka, despite him often being open.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Receiving Yards 60+ (+112)

This line has, and his odds have been drastically changing, almost by the minute rather than the day. It seems like Vegas does not know what to do with Waddle, with rookie Quinn Ewers making his first career start. Surely, fantasy owners can relate. What we've learned from following this line is that if you start Waddle, you're starting him at your risk. He comes with both risk and upside.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: