Tyler Shough and Other Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Start in Week 17

Picking the right quarterback every week sets the edge that swings a matchup. Week 17 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB as teams grapple with the stress of maximizing scoring in the fantasy football playoffs.

Below are several options to weigh, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers win their playoff matchups.

Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals) @ Bengals

Brissett finally ended his nine-game streak of scoring more than 18 fantasy points in Week 16 against the Falcons. He completed 16-of-31 passes for 203 yards while throwing one touchdown and one interception. However, he and the Cardinals play the Bengals in Week 17, which should be a game where playing defense is optional. Cincinnati allows the fifth-most FPPG to opposing QBs and ranks tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed (28). Expect Brissett to bounce back this week, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. back healthy.

"It doesn't matter who he's playing against, Jacoby Brissett's getting you fantasy points" -@JoePisapia17 pic.twitter.com/KIw0nyGyBd — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 19, 2025

Brock Purdy (49ers) vs. Bears

Purdy was last on my list of QB starts for 15, following the 49ers’ bye week. Coincidentally, he’s been playing his best football since then. Purdy has thrown for 295 yards and three or more touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. This past week against the Colts on Monday night, he completed 25-of-34 passes for a career-high five TDs. That translated to 30.9 fantasy points. In Week 17, Purdy and the 49ers face the Bears. Although leading the league in takeaways, Chicago ranks inside the top 12 in terms of FPPG allowed to QBs. It has also allowed the third-most passing scores and ranks second in rushing yards allowed to QBs (368).

The highest-graded game by a QB this season:



BROCK PURDY ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/7cfx8SqIST — PFF (@PFF) December 23, 2025

Caleb Williams (Bears) @ 49ers

Williams has had an up-and-down season in terms of fantasy football. However, he’s posted back-to-back games with 19 or more fantasy points despite tough matchups in each. Overall, the former No. 1 overall pick has recorded multiple touchdown passes in three straight. Williams and the Bears get an injury-plagued 49ers team in Week 17, which should allow him to extend his streak. The 49ers are 11th in FPPG allowed to QBs and just allowed 44-year-old Philip Rivers to throw for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Williams is back in the top 10 this week.

Caleb "Iceman" Williams called game and hit the cellypic.twitter.com/46zwPlhCG0 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 22, 2025

Tyler Shough (Saints) @ Titans

Shough was among my Week 16 QB starts and was most recently listed on my early Week 17 waiver wire adds. The rookie has scored 17 or more fantasy points in each of his last four starts and is coming off his first 300+ yard passing day against the Jets in Week 16. He gets another advantageous matchup on the road against the Titans in Week 17, where he and the Saints look to win their fourth straight game. Tennessee allows the seventh-most FPPG to opposing QBs. It also allows the seventh-most rushing yards to signal callers.

Tyler Shough has definitely been out performing the other rookie QB’s 😳 pic.twitter.com/5rG4ZMQkXj — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) December 22, 2025

