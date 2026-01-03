Week 18 Fantasy Football Boom or Bust Options Including Lamar Jackson & 2 Rookies

It's the final week of the fantasy football season, and if you're still playing, it's championship week. Many fantasy owners playing this week may be in their second week of a two-week championship, which makes this article the most prevalent that it is all season, especially with so many players potentially sidelined.

When fantasy owners are searching for a player to plug in, oftentimes, they just want a player who won't sink their lineup. However, sometimes fantasy owners know they need a big week to pull off a win. In that case, fantasy owners need a player with upside, even if they come with risk. These are the top boom-or-bust fantasy options for Week 18.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is pushing to return to action this week. We all know he can be the best fantasy quarterback in the league, but he has struggled since coming back from his last injury, and now he's dealing with another one. This is also an interesting matchup in a must-win game for both the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have historically been tough on Jackson, and last time they played, he threw for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, the Steelers are also allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He is a very intriguing boom-or-bust option.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs against the Giants defense, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JCM has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive games with 226 yards and three touchdowns during that span. However, his best games have come with Chris Rodriguez sidelined, and he is expected back this week after missing Week 17, allowing Croskey-Merritt to carry the ball 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

It stands to reason that Washington would want to get a good look at their rookie rusher in their last game of the season. The matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles could be a good one. They are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs this season and plan to bench their stars, which likely includes their top run-stopper, Jalen Carter.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

With Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins out, Williams is seeing more opportunities. He is the Patriots' big-play threat. In Week 17, he saw a career high of five targets, and he's seen eight targets over the past two weeks. He has caught three touchdowns this week, and they were 33, 37, and 72 yards. On the other hand, he has only reached 50 yards once all season and last week he turned his five targets into just 20 yards. If he doesn't catch a long touchdown, he's been essentially useless all season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Pittsburgh Steelers

With DK Metcalf out again this week due to suspension, MVS has another huge opportunity. Last week, he led the team with nine targets, which he turned into just 21 yards. Nevertheless, he's a big-play threat who is seeing significant volume, which gives him a ton of upside.

