Week 18 Fantasy Football Sleepers Featuring Bryce Young & Kyle Williams

We have reached the final week of the NFL season and the fantasy football season for some. With so many players expected to miss this week's games for various reasons, we will need to find alternative options to plug into our lineups. These are the top sleeper options for Week 18.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young is coming off a horrifically bad game in which he threw for just 54 yards. However, we expect him to bounce back this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been terrible for over two months now. They can't stop anybody and were beaten last week by the Quinn Ewers-led Miami Dolphins. The wheels are falling off in Tampa as they flounder on both sides of the ball in the midst of a 1 - 7 stretch and a likely early end to their season.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) against the Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-6. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We find it hard to imagine that Josh Jacobs even steps on the field this week. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and can't move, so they have nothing to play for. However, there is one concern. If Jacobs is more injured than we know, they could also rest Wilson. In that case, Chris Brooks would be the better option. Be sure to follow the reports on this backfield up until gameday.

RB Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are expected to rest some starters this week, specifically Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, but could finish with either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Bigsby should be the lead back for Philadelphia in a great matchup against the Washington Commanders, who the Eagles should still beat even without some key starters. They will ride Bigsby heavily in this potential win.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Williams is a boom-or-bust rookie option with big play upside for the Patriots. The Pats will once again be without Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins this week, leaving more targets for Williams, who was targeted five times last week. While he only finished with 20 yards, the potential is there, especially in a week like this with so many players likely out. He is worth the risk of plugging into your lineup.

WR Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

TeSlaa has already seen an uptick in production with Sam LaPorta out for the season, and now it looks like Amon-Ra St. Brown could be held out this week with a knee injury. Even if St. Brown plays, TeSlaa is still a solid option; however, if St. Brown is sidelined, then he becomes a borderline must-start in a game that head coach Dan Campbell has made it very clear that they are going all out to win against a Chicago Bears' team that is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: