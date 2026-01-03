Week 18 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Chuba Hubbard Vs. Zach Charbonnet

The running back position will provide fantasy football managers with valuable production in the final week of the NFL’s regular season. On Saturday, two running backs will be featured to kick off the Week 18 slate of action: Zach Charbonnet and Chuba Hubbard. In limited roles the two backs have relied on efficient production throughout the season, a trend that could continue on Saturday afternoon.

Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On the other end of the conference, Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looking to claim the NFC South title and a spot in the postseason. The two backs raise a difficult start-sit decision for fantasy managers, but who makes the better case to start for Week 18 lineups?

The Case For Zach Charbonnet

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite limited volume behind an established RB1 in Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet is in the midst of a career year coming into Week 18. The third-year back checks into the week with 167 carries for 656 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season thus far, posting career-high marks in carries, yards, rushing touchdowns and first-down carries. As the Seahawks look to cling to the No. 1 seed in the conference, Charbonnet’s contribution will be integral for Seattle’s offense.

The UCLA product is coming off a significant performance in Week 17, posting season-highs in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns on the back of an 18-carry, 110-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Panthers. Matched up against an injury-riddled 49ers defense that has allowed 100 rushing yards in three of its last four games, Charbonnet will look to build on a dominant Week 17 effort, raising a compelling case to start for Week 18 fantasy lineups.

The Case For Chuba Hubbard

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After losing the starting job to breakout running back Rico Dowdle earlier in the season, Chuba Hubbard re-emerged with explosive plays from his backup role over recent weeks, stringing together solid production for the Panthers offense. Coming off the first 1,000-yard campaign in 2024, Hubbard’s output has regressed in 2025. He enters Week 18 with 717 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns on the season thus far, and could be in for a big day alongside Dowdle in Carolina’s backfield.

Matched up against Tampa Bay’s seventh-ranked run defense, Carolina’s offense could differ to Hubbard’s skillset, considering his pass-catching versatility. Dowdle could be limited on the ground, while Hubbard will look to emerge with splash plays through the passing game, leading the Panthers’ running back group in receiving production to this point of the season.

The Final Verdict

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers safeties Nick Scott (21) and Lathan Ransom (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Though Hubbard presents solid upside among PPR lineups in Week 18, I feel Charbonnet offers the higher floor and ceiling against San Francisco. Both running backs will be limited in RB2 roles, but Charbonnet has sustained far greater consistency throughout the season. Coming off one of his best performances of the season, I’m much more confident in the Seattle back against a banged-up 49ers defense, opposed to Hubbard who has posted several quiet performances over recent weeks.

