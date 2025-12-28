Why Chuba Hubbard may be better play than Rico Dowdle against Seahawks

ESPN’s preview for Week 17 includes all kind of information regarding every game. Later today, the Seattle Seahawks take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. ESPN Fantasy Analyst Eric Moody had his “nugget” on this clash of division leaders, which may also prove to be a big factor if Dave Canales’s team is going to snap the Seahawks’ current five-game winning streak.

“In the snap distribution between Panthers running backs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard” explained Moody, Dowdle has handled the early-down work while Hubbard has played most of the third downs. Carolina now faces a tough Seattle in a game where the Panthers could be playing from behind. That would shift the offense toward the passing game, favoring Hubbard's role. Combined with the Seahawks allowing the fifth-most receiving yards to running backs, Hubbard might be the better play.”

The latter is significant considering Canales’s club could have trouble running the football against the league’s third-ranked rushing defense. The Panthers are averaging a solid 123.9 yards per game on the ground, while Mike Macdonald’s defenders are giving up just 94.1 yards rushing this season.

Thoughts on Chuba Hubbard after his strong showing against the Rams?💭#KeepPounding

pic.twitter.com/uuzqdy3pug — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) December 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Hubbard has made huge strides from a year ago when it comes to the passing game. In 15 games in 2024, he caught a career-high 43 passes, albeit for just 171 yards (4.0 average) and one score. This season, he’s tied for second on the team with three touchdown grabs. Hubbard’s 25 receptions have added up to 210 yards, a much-improved 8.4 yards per catch.

Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young has played solid football in the team’s last three games. He’s totaled six TD passes and hasn’t turned over the ball. He may need all the pass-catchers he can get against a Seattle team that has allowed the second-fewest points in the league.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

How the Panthers stack up in NFC playoff picture after Christmas

Why Panthers-Seahawks could be most-intriguing Week 17 game

NFL expert’s Week 17 picks spell doom for Panthers’ playoff hopes