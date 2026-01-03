Jaxson Dart Finishes As QB1, Dylan Sampson Dominates, More Week 18 Bold Predictions

It's the final week of the season, and we are coming with the hottest of the hot takes to finish the year off with a bang. This week comes with a lot of surprises because so many teams are playing their usual players. That creates volatility for fantasy football owners and a ton of crazy outcomes. These are our bold predictions for Week 18.

Jaxson Dart Finishes As The QB1 Overall

Dart has been struggling as of late, failing to throw a touchdown pass in two consecutive games and being just one game removed from totaling just 33 passing yards, seven rushing yards, and an interception. However, this week, he will finish as the QB1 overall against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is allowing the most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks. While Dart didn't play the last time these teams met up, a washed-up Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in a shootout.

Dylan Sampson Finishes As A Top Three Running Back

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Quinshon Judkins out for the season, Sampson returned from injury last week and led the Cleveland backfield in both carries and targets. While he struggled last week in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, we don't expect that to be the case this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs this season. The combination of his rushing volume and PPR upside makes him a great fantasy option in a week that a lot of stars will be resting.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Finds The End Zone Twice Again

Croskey-Merritt has now scored eight touchdowns on the season and four in the past three games, which includes two last week. He will find the end zone twice again this week, even with Chris Rodriguez back in action after missing Week 17. In Week 18, the Commanders will give him an opportunity to finish his rookie campaign out strong. JCM will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and they are expected to rest key starters, including their top run stopper, Jalen Carter.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Is A WR1

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf served his first game of a two-game suspension in Week 17. With Metcalf out, MVS led the team with nine targets. While he did very little with his opportunities, he's a big-play wide receiver seeing significant volume. That is a recipe for massive production in what could be a wild game for the AFC North crown.

Greg Dulcich Is A Top Five Tight End

Dulcich has quietly seen an increased role in Miami, topping 40 yards in four consecutive games. Last week, he caught five of six targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. This week, both Jaylen Waddle and Darren Waller are dealing with injuries. This will lead to massive output from Dulcich. If you plug him in your lineup, he'll be a league winner.

