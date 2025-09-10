Quinshon Judkins, Trey Benson And 3 More Week 2 Fantasy Football Sleepers
It's only Week 2, but some of us are already starting to look a bit deeper for starters. Maybe one of your players didn't play quite as many snaps as you had hoped, or there were a handful of injuries in Week 1. Whatever the reason may be, if you need to dig deep this week, these are the Week 2 sleepers.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
This is going to end up being a theme this season. We will be targeting the Bengals' defense, even if it didn't go quite as great as we planned in Week 1. That whole game was kind of a mess, but Lawrence should be able to do more damage than Joe Flacco, who still threw for 290 yards. Especially now that he has Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter at his disposal. When in doubt, target the Bengals' pass defense. They should be in shootouts all season.
RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
The volume Benson saw last week was surprising. He carries the ball eight times for 69 yards at 8.6 yards per carry, while James Conner had only four more carries with 12 for a much less efficient 39 yards. This week, the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers, and it's more than possible that you can start both running backs against the league's worst run defense. Last week, they allowed 200 rushing yards with Travis Etienne going off for 143 yards at 8.9 yards per carry.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Are you willing to roll the dice if he plays? Some will be and some won't be, and we can't blame either take. If he plays, he could see a good amount of carries and all the goal-line work. There is also the chance his talent demands he stays on the field. We'd be surprised if fellow rookie running back Dylan Sampson didn't get the passing-down work and a good amount of carries, but anything is possible with a player this talented.
WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Once upon a time, Boutte was viewed as just as great as all the LSU star receivers in the league right now. Then, after an injury and some off-the-field issues, he fell off a cliff. It's very possible that it just took him a bit longer to begin to reach his potential and that he will be the Pats' WR1 moving forward, like he was in Week 1. On Sunday, he led all Patriots' wideouts with eight targets, six catches, and 103 yards. This week, he draws the Dolphins, who don't look like they can stop anybody.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
If you are looking for a tight end this week, look no further than Johnson. He caught eight of 11 targets in Week 1 for a team-high 76 yards. This was no accident; it was by design. This offensive system features a tight end, and Spencer Rattler likely isn't trusted to sling it downfield. Johnson could become a breakout fantasy star this season. We have seen him flash multiple times in the past.