Joe Burrow, Deebo Samuel And 6 More Player Props To Optimize Start-Sit Decisions
We can learn a lot about our fantasy football options by looking to see what Las Vegas expects from them this week. We will analyze some important fantasy options' player props, and let you know what they tell us about what they might do this week for your fantasy team.
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Passing Yard 280+ (-107)
Las Vegas expects a big bounce back this week from Burrow, who once again struggled in Week 1 this year against the Cleveland Browns. They expect Burrow to top 280 passing yards this week, which is the highest line of any quarterback in the league. So, don't panic on Burrow. Being bad in Week 1 is just what he does.
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Passing Yards 220+ (-105)
This is a bit of an alarmingly low number for Murray and his pass-catchers. Only four quarterbacks have a lower passing yards line: Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Cam Ward. There are two things you can chalk this up to. Either Vegas doesn't think Murray is very good, or in a matchup against the Panthers, they are banking on the Cardinals running the ball a ton. With James Conner's rushing yards line set at 70+, we are banking on the latter. It will be clearer once Trey Benson and Murray's rushing lines are set later in the week.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Rushing Yards 40+ (-126)
Fantasy owners are excited about JCM, but Vegas is buying all the way in just yet. 40+ is a low line. That says to us that they still don't see him handling a full workload. They could also be scared off by what the Green Bay Packers did to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery last week, holding Gibbs to 2.1 yards per carry and Montgomery to 2.3. Interestingly, they do have Deebo Samuel listed with a rushing line of 15+, which could factor into this as well. Along with them, Jayden Daniels is at 50+ and Austin Ekeler at 25+. They see a lot of mouths to feed in this rushing attack, with JCM just being one of them, and not even the biggest one.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Rushing Yards 40+ (+104)
Despite Rhamondre Stevenson playing about 2/3 of the snaps in Week 1, Henderson and Stevenson both have a 40+ line. Although Stevenson's odds are set at -108, they believe he's slightly more likely to hit the mark. The tide is clearly turning in New England, and Henderson is going to rip that job away from Stevenson. We wouldn't be surprised if this is the last time we see them with the same rushing line.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Receiving Yards 25+ (-134)
This is a low mark for Achane, which seems to point to much more downfield passing this week. This article isn't about betting, but this is a great line for bettors. It looks like Darren Waller is going to miss additional time, and Vega is going off of what the Raiders did last week downfield to the Pats' defense. That fails to account for the Dolphins losing the entire right side of their already bad line for this week. Nevertheless, Vegas expects the wide receivers to be more productive this week, and Achane to see limited success in the passing attack.
WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Receiving Yards 60+ (+122)
What's interesting about this line is that it's almost exactly the same as Terry McLaurin's. It didn't take long for this shift to happen. McLaurin is set at 60+ (+108). This is exciting news for Deebo owners and very concerning for Scary Terry owners. This is something to keep an eye on moving forward if it plays out like Vegas expects.
WR Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Receiving Yards 70+ (-105)
After a rough Week 1, BTJ's line has dropped a bit, but Vegas isn't too worried about his slow start. 70+ isn't with the elite wide receivers, but it's still up there with great wide receivers. We see a similar case with AJ Brown in Philadelphia.
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Receiving Yards 60+ (-112)
McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr have very close lines with Harrison's set at 60+ (+117). This will be interesting to watch as the season progresses. We have a tight end who is expected to be the best or close to the best in the league, and a wide receiver who many are banking on breaking out and living up to his pre-draft hype. How this line adjusts moving forward could tell us a lot about this offense. For now, they expect almost an even split yards, with McBride having the edge based on the odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.