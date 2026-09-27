Week 3 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Denzel Boston vs. Josh Downs

Two WRs who have played well above their ADPs coming into the 2026 fantasy football season could continue their early fantasy success in Week 3. Those two players are rookie WR for the Cleveland Browns, Denzel Boston, and WR for the Indianapolis Colts, Josh Downs. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start and sit between the two in fantasy in Week 3.

Josh Downs

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs was an intriguing player coming into the 2026 season. With WR1 for the Colts from 2020-2025, Michael Pittman Jr. getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Downs usage was sure to shoot up. It has, and in Week 2 it did at an even more drastic degree, with the Colts listed WR1 for 2026, Alec Pierce suffering an injury.

Downs in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs had seven receptions on nine targets for 72 yards. In only one game in 2025, Downs had nine or more targets. Listed as the Colts WR1 for Week 3 against the Houston Texans, with Pierce being put on the injury reserve, Downs should be set to have another good fantasy outing.

The Texans, through two games, are allowing the eighth most passing yards per game in the NFL, 252.5. In that, the two opposing WR1s the Texans have faced have done well. In Week 1, Buffalo Bills WR1 DJ Moore had five receptions for 100 yards and a TD, and in Week 2, Cincinnati Bengals WR1 Ja’Marr Chase had seven receptions for 75 yards and two TDs.

Denzel Boston

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being the second WR the Browns took in the 2026 NFL draft in the small sample size of the 2026 season, Boston appears more ready to be Cleveland’s WR1 than other rookie WR KC Concepcion. Boston in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had five receptions for 95 yards and a TD. In PPR fantasy formats fo the week he was WR12. He will look to log another impressive fantasy performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

The Panthers’ defense, after allowing 59 points against the Bears in Week 1, had a bounce-back outing in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. They held them to just three points and 145 passing yards. Even with the 59 points the Bears put forth, neither of the two WR1s the Panthers have faced in 2026 had good performances. In Week 1, Rome Odunze recorded two receptions for 52 yards, and WR1 for the Falcons, Drake London, had four receptions for 51 yards.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in Week 3 in fantasy football between Downs and Boston, Downs should start, and Boston should sit.

Downs has a better matchup, and with Pierce being out in Week 3, he should garner a ton of usage. Boston could still have a good fantasy outing, but it is just too risky to guess he will be the first WR to really do so against the Panthers so far this season, especially with him being a rookie.