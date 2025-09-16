Terry McLaurin, Xavier Worthy, And 6 More Wide Receivers To Bench In Week 3
It's been an unpredictable season so far, and there have been a lot of surprises at the wide receiver position. Some good and some bad. We have to evaluate the position this week and decide who we want to leave out of our lineup. These are the wide receiver sits for Week 3.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Sutton's value comes from him being the clear WR1 in Denver. We aren't sure that he's still locked into that role after being out-targeted nine to four last week by Troy Franklin. Franklin finished that game catching eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Sutton caught one pass for six yards. The Los Angeles Chargers' pass defense looked really good on Monday Night Football, and we'd rather shy away from Sutton this week and see how things play out.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
The production hasn't been there for McLaurin so far this season after holding out for a new contract, through almost all of training camp. So far this season, he's caught seven of 13 targets for 75 yards. This week, he faces an improved Raiders' defense and has a quarterback with an injured knee. A hobbled Jayden Daniels could throw off the entire offense. Don't be afraid to sit McLaurin this week if you have a better option.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
We expect more volume from the Eagles' passing attack this week against the Los Angeles Rams, but still not enough that we view Smith as a must-start. The matchup should cause this to be a big day for AJ Brown, and we aren't sure they throw the ball enough for two pass-catchers to have big days.
Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones has been spreading the ball around this season. We view rookie tight end Tyler Warren as the top target, and then there is a wide receiver by committee behind him. This week the Colts play the Tennessee, who have struggled to score points. This should be a huge game for Jonathan Taylor, but we'd avoid Pittman along with the rest of the Colts' receivers this week.
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Last week was fun, but don't chase the fantasy points here. There is no reason to start Robinson against a tough Kansas City Chiefs' defense. We don't expect the Giants to throw for 450 yards again; they might not throw for 150.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
The Green Bay Packers defense has been incredible this season, and there is no chance we are starting Jeudy against them this week. As a matter of fact, there isn't one player on the Browns that we want to start this week. Bench Jeudy, bench Cedric Tillman, bench them all.
Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
Kupp had a good game last week, catching seven passes for 90 yards against a horrible Pittsburgh Steelers defense. We don't expect that to happen again this week against the New Orleans Saints for a number of reasons. The first being, we don't think Kupp is close to the player he once was, so we don't anticipate much consistency from him. The matchup also isn't good. The Saints can't score points and are decent against the pass. It's going to be a high-volume game for the Seahawks' running backs. Lastly, rookie Tory Horton is coming for that WR2 job. Last week, he caught his first NFL TD, and that role is only going to grow.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
We aren't sure if Worthy is going to play this week or not yet. However, we'd bench him regardless. If he plays, he'd be an undersized receiver that the team rushed back with an injury notorious for re-injury. He'd be a far too risky option who could see his day end after taking one hit. Next week is a more reasonable return date, but Week 5 seems like the most realistic time to bring him back.