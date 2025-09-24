Bryce Young, Elic Ayomanor, And 4 More Bench Players To Consider Starting In Week 4
There are a lot of players who you generally just keep on your bench in case of an emergency. Ideally, you wouldn't have to start them, but you have them if things go sideways and you have to. This might just happen to be the week that you need them. If you do, these are the bench players you could consider starting in Week 4.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young and the Panthers have been throwing the ball a lot this season. While he hasn't been great, he has thrown the ball 114 times in three games, which has resulted in 603 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 50 rushing yards and a TD as well. This week, the Panthers go up against the New England Patriots, whose defense has not been able to stop anyone downfield through the air. The stage is set in Week 4 for Young and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to have their big breakout game together.
RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Marks is gradually taking over the Texans' backfield. They tried to give Nick Chubb a chance, but it is abundantly clear when you watch him that he is nothing close to the player that he once was. The rookie looks much more spry than the 29-year-old veteran with two catastrophic knee injuries on his resume. There is a chance that after getting eight opportunities last week, we see that number climb up over 12 this week in a game that the Texans could end up grinding out with a lead.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Last week, we got our first glimpse of what the Dolphins' backfield could look like when they take a thunder and lightning approach with De'Von Achane and Gordon II. Gordon II saw nine carries after seeing just three combined in the first two games, and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown. The most important piece of information here is the TD because they were clearly looking to utilize him down by the goal line, where he is better suited to bang between the tackles than the significantly smaller Achane.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
The Titans' pass defense hasn't looked good, but the rookie wideout has been producing like the team's WR1. He looks better than Calvin Ridley does on film and, perhaps more importantly, has a lot more chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Over the past two games, Ayomanor has eight catches for 94 yards and two TDs. During that same span, Ridley has four catches for 84 scoreless yards.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
For months, we have been screaming from the rooftops that Horton will be coming for Cooper Kupps' WR2 job in Seattle and that he was going to rip it away from him. We saw the beginnings of that in Week 3. Horton caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and, for the second consecutive week, caught a TD pass. Old man Kupp caught two of three targets for 31 yards and is yet to catch a TD this season. The rookie looks great out there, and Kupp looks like a player on his last legs.
TE Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos
With Evan Engram injured, Trautman is the top receiving tight end for the Broncos. While we fully accept the risk that comes with starting him after he goose egged in Week 3, he does play the Cincinnati Bengals this week, who have allowed the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends this season, and just generally aren't capable of stopping anybody from doing anything they want.