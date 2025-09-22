Quinshon Judkins' Rise, James Conner's Injury, And More Week 3 NFL Storylines
Week 3 is in the books with the exception of Monday Night Football, and it was a wild one. We had injuries, upsets, and a ton of surprises. There is a lot to go over from the week that was. This is the fantasy football week in review for Week 3.
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
- We Dolphins saw backup running back Ollie Gordon II get a lot more run in this game. He saw nine carries to De'Von Achane's 12, and got the goal line work, which resulted in a touchdown.
- Tight end Dalton Kincaid led the Bills in targets, receptions, yards and scored a touchdown. This could become the breakout season we were all expecting from him last year.
Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns
- Rookie Matthew Golden led the Packers' WR corps in targets, receptions, and yards. After a slow start, he could be becoming a valuable asset.
- Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins saw 18 of 19 carries in this game. The backfield is his.
Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
- We didn't learn much about the Colts in this one, but we were reminded how good Jonathan Taylor is. He rushed for 102 yards and three TDs in this one.
- Rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor continues to outperform Calvin Ridley in Tennessee. He caught four passes for 38 yards and a TD, while Ridley caught one pass for 27 yards.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings
- The first game with Jake Browning under center was terrifying for Bengals' fantasy owners. Chase Brown had 10 carries for three yards, Ja'Marr Chase caught five passes for 50 yards, and Tee Higgins had one 15-yard catch.
- Jordan Mason is going to be a monster in Minnesota while Aaron Jones is sidelined. He carried the ball 16 times for 116 yards and two TDs.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots
- The Steelers D/ST is going to be very boom or bust this season. They can't stop anyone, but they did have five turnovers and five sacks in this game.
- After Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice and Antonio Gibson fumbled as well, TreVeyon Henderson led the Pats with 11 carries.
Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Puka Nacua saw 15 targets in this game and caught 11 of them for 112 yards, but Davante Adams was the one to score a TD.
- AJ Brown finally had a big game for the Eagles in a game that Jalen Hurts was forced to throw. Brown topped 100 yards and caught a TD.
New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- With Tyrod Taylor under center for New York, Garrett Wilson saw 13 carries and caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a TD.
- The Buccaneers lost Mike Evans to a hamstring injury in this one; however, Emeka Egbuka looked good, and Chris Godwin should return in the next week or two.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders
- Raiders rookie wideout Tre Tucker exploded in this game, catching eight passes for 145 yards and three TDs.
- The Commanders' backfield was even more of a mess with Austin Ekeler out. Chris Rodriguez handled 11 carries, Jacory Croskey-Merritt eight, Jeremy McNichols four, and Deebo Samuel three.
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
- Michael Penix Jr looked lost as the Falcons got blown out 30 - 0.
- Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan had eight targets, which was twice as many as anyone else on the team.
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Rookie running back Woody Marks is slowly taking over the Texans' backfield. He saw six carries to Nick Chubb's nine.
- Brian Thomas Jr continues to struggle for the Jaguars. He caught just two passes for 55 yards and didn't look good doing it.
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey was once again a non-factor. He had just two carries for two yards and caught three passes for 14 yards.
- The Chargers lost Najee Harris with what is believed to be a ruptured Achilles, and rookie Omarion Hampton finally got all the work.
New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks
- Saints wideout Chris Olave saw 14 targets and caught 10 passes, but only totaled 57 yards.
- Tory Horton finished with more targets, catches, and yards than Cooper Kupp and had both a receiving and punt return TD.
Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears
- The Cowboys lost Ceedee Lamb early in this game due to an ankle injury. It didn't look overly serious, but that doesn't mean he won't miss any time.
- Bears rookie wideout Luther Burden III exploded for three catches, 101 yards, and a TD
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers
- Cardinals running back James Conner suffered a gruesome ankle injury, and his season is over.
- Christian McCaffrey continues to dominate opportunities for the 49ers with 17 carries and 15 targets.
Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants
- Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton led the team in targets, receptions, yards and caught the team's only passing TD.
- Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr got hurt in this game, and Cam Skattebo took over and looked great. He rushed 10 times for 60 yards and a TD, and added six receptions for 61 more yards.