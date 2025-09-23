Tre Tucker, Tory Horton And 3 More Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Ahead Of Week 4
With Week 3 completed, we now head into Week 4, and that starts with our waiver wire. This is a much better week on the wire than Week 3 was, so we have to be sure to pick up the right players to help carry us deep into the season. There are a lot of wide receivers beginning to emerge for us to target this week. These are the wide receiver options that you should be targeting on the waiver wire this week.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
The rookie wide receiver continues to build chemistry with first-overall pick quarterback Cam Ward and look like the best wide receiver in Tennessee. Despite being out-targeted seven to five by Calvin Ridley in Week 3, Ayomanor led all Titans' wide receivers in receptions and yards. He finished the game with four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown, while Ridley continued to struggle, catching just one of his seven targets for 27 yards. It's going to take some time, but we could see a special young duo forming between Ward and Ayomanor.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
For months now, we have told you this was going to happen, and it wasn't going to take long. In Week 3, the rookie wideout finished with more targets, receptions, and yards than Cooper Kupp. He also caught a touchdown pass and returned a TD on special teams. Horton finished with three receptions for 32 yards on four targets, and Kupp caught two passes for 31 yards. A changing of the guard is quickly coming in Seattle, and you need to get Horton on your roster before it's too late. He is going to form a one-two punch with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
There is a good chance that Golden was picked up after Jayden Reed went down with a broken clavicle, but he could also still be on waivers after being ineffective the first two weeks of the season. This week, we started to see him emerge as the potential top option in Green Bay. He led all Packers' wide receivers in targets, receptions, and yards. His final stat line was four receptions for 52 yards, along with three carries for nine yards. We wouldn't rush to get him into our lineups yet, but he is a fringe flex option with a potential breakout being imminent.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Burden III, being the best fantasy option on the Bears in Week 3, came out of nowhere, but fantasy owners need to take notice. While we are skeptical that this trend continues, it can't just be ignored. He has the kind of talent that analysts looked at and saw both major bust potential and massive upside. If he does end up hitting, he could become fantasy gold, even if he is more of a boom-or-bust option during his rookie year.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Speaking of someone who can't be ignored. Tucker went absolutely nuclear in Week 3. He caught eight of his team-high nine targets for 145 yards and three TDs, and added a four-yard rush. This could be a game that ends up forgotten by history; however, it could also be the game in which this rookie receiver, whom we heard about all summer, broke out before going on to be an elite fantasy option. There is no reason not to take a shot on him.