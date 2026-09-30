Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Chris Godwin Jr.

Two WR2s on their respective teams who have underperformed in fantasy football up to this point in the 2026 season are Pittsburgh Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should play between the two in Week 4.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. warms up for a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season not with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittman Jr. has yet to have an encouraging game for his rest-of-season fantasy outlook in the 2026 season. Through the two games he has played, he has just five receptions for 74 yards. He will try to put an end to his production woes on Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, through three games, are allowing the 15th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 224.0. Over their past two games, they have done well at limiting any large fantasy points outing from opposing WRs.

In Week 2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR1, Emeka Egbuka, had the most PPR fantasy points of any Bucs WR against Cleveland, logging three receptions for 16 yards and a TD. That Week in fantasy in PPR formats, he was WR33. In Week 3, Carolina Panthers WR Bryce Tremayne had the highest PPR fantasy point total of any Carolina WR. He had four receptions for 83 yards and finished as WR34 in PPR fantasy formats for the week.

Chris Godwin Jr.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) carries the ball defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and safety Harrison Smith (22) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a nightmare fantasy start for both Egbuka and Godwin Jr. in 2026. Things for Godwin Jr. got even more concerning last week in regard to his fantasy outlook.

Despite Bucs WR3 Jalen McMillan getting injured early on in Week 3, Godwin Jr.’s snap share dropped significantly from his first two games of the season. In Weeks 1 and 2, he played in 86% of snaps. In Week 3, he played in just 62% of snaps. That is by no means encouraging, with Godwin’s best fantasy week so far slating him at WR40 in PPR in Week 2 against the Browns. He will look to change his fantasy outlook against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Green Bay is currently allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 202.0. Despite that, they still have shown the capability to give up big fantasy performances.

In Week 1, WR1 for the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson, had eight receptions for 92 yards and two TDs against them. In Week 3, WR1 for the Atlanta Falcons, Drake London, had nine receptions for 195 receiving yards.

Another factor that could limit Godwin Jr.’s fantasy ceiling for Week 4 is that QB Baker Mayfield will not be starting. He is out for 2-4 weeks with a thumb injury. Making his first career start in his place for Tampa Bay is rookie QB Jalon Daniels.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in Week 4 in fantasy football between Godwin Jr. and Pittman Jr., Godwin Jr. should sit, and Pittman Jr. should start.

The combination of Godwin Jr. having a drop in snaps in Week 3 and the Bucs having a rookie QB making his first career start in Week 4 makes him the sit in this debate.

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