Fantasy Players Need to Trust Justin Fields And These Week 5 Boom or Bust Candidates
Some weeks, you know that you're going to have to score a lot of points to win your fantasy week. Maybe you are missing a handful of your top players this week, or maybe you dealt with a monster performance on Thursday Night Football. Whatever the reason may be, you need players with upside even if they come with risk. These are the top boom-or-bust options for Week 5.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Fields is a very specific kind of player who can be considered a boom-or-bust option just about every week. The reason being, he is an incredible athlete and a terrible quarterback. He's like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen if they never got better from their rookie season. This week, he has the best possible matchup for a quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys. That's because they can't cover anybody, but that's not particularly helpful if the quarterback can't hit an open receiver. Some weeks he can, some weeks he can't.
Last week, we saw Fields boom, completing 20 of 27 passes for a season-high 226 yards and his second touchdown pass, while adding 81 yards and a TD on the ground. In his previous game, he went three of 11 for 27 yards and rushed for 49 yards with no TDs. This is the risk you run when you play Fields.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Whether you watched him in college or in the preseason, we all know what Henderson is capable of. They just need to get him the ball. He is slowly getting a higher percentage of the touches each week, and we know the breakout is coming. That breakout could very well come this week. Last week, we saw him carry the ball seven times for 32 yards and a TD, and he caught both of his targets for 14 yards. While it hasn't been great so far, anytime he touches the ball, he can do something special. If you need upside this week, he's the guy you need to plug in, even if the volume can sink his week if things don't play out like you hope. The matchup against the Buffalo Bills should cause them to get their playmaker on the field more and get him the ball in space.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
It feels terrible having to put Chase in here, but it is what it is. The Bengals should be getting killed in this game and throwing the ball early and often, and more importantly, he's Ja'Marr Chase. That is more than enough to make him a boom candidate. Unfortunately, with Joe Burrow out, Jake Browning is incapable of operating behind the Bengals' horrific offensive line. The loss of Burrow has completely sunk the value of all the players in this offense. You never know when you might get a classic Chase performance, but unfortunately, we are just is likely to see a classic Browning performance.
WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman was awesome in Week 1, catching eight of 11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown. However, over the past three weeks, he has caught just nine of 11 targets for 91 yards and no TDs. That is almost the definition of a boom-or-bust player. This week, he has a great shot to get back in the boom category against a Patriots' defense that has been very susceptible to the big play. We project Coleman as the player most likely to take advantage of this matchup based on his style of play.