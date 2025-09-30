Tyler Loop and Joey Slye Among Week 5 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
September ended with one kicker just not getting a chance to kick a field goal with another who never saw the field due to injury. That is how the kicking game works sometimes. Naturally, John Parker Romo had two chip shot field goals and he did not miss as Atlanta won 34-27.
We have now entered the bye weeks. Brandon McManus and Chris Boswell are among the established kickers not available. Week 4 saw Chad Ryland get defended because of a new rule. Then, there is the unthinkable where sitting a good kicker might be for the best due to the offense surrounding him. Hello Tyler Loop. Let's begin!
Week 5 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Tyler Loop (Baltimore Ravens)
Sadly, Loop may be one of the best kickers in the NFL this season but the Baltimore offense is a mess right now. Consider that Lamar Jackson is out Week 5 and a few weeks after. Copper Rush does not inspire much in the way of offensive proficiency. Rush started eight games in Dallas in 2024 and had 12 touchdowns passing. His QBR was 37.8.
Houston may not have the best defense in the league. Can Baltimore even trust Derrick Henry to run a ton? They did not in Week 4 with eight carries. Again, that is the concern. Loop's position rank is fifth, the projection is around eight points. Can he get there?
Baltimore's only bright spot other than Loop was that long touchdown run by Justice Hill. It is okay to look elsewhere at least for this week.
Joey Slye (Tennessee Titans)
It is far from Slye's fault that Tennesee is 0-4 but their shutout at the hands of the Houston Texans does not happen without those two missed field goals. It is why Slye made our fantasy football losers list. Losing points from the kicking position is almost as bad as the defense.
Tennessee gets Arizona as the middle game of their three game road trip. At least it should be warm and dry. However, Arizona comes off a heartbreaking home loss and will want to capitalize against the 0-4 Titans. Slye is not a bad kicker but he is projected 21st among active kickers by consensus.
Slye has also attempted a league-high 14 kicks which is troublesome. His accuracy career-wise is 80.9%. The last time he exceeded that mark was 2022 in Washington. Maybe sitting the Tennessee offense and Slye is a solid option for Week 5.
Blake Grupe (New Orleans Saints)
One could make the case that every kicker from the Saints and Giants should arguably be seated for Week 5. As of press time, the New York Giants have both kickers on their practice squad with Graham Gano on the Injured Reserve. Now, as for Grupe, the Saints' kicker has been victimized by the woeful offense (66 points in four games) and him being 1-3 on field goals from 40+ yards.
This was a kicker who made 87.1% of his attempts in 2024. Honestly, the Saints offense was projected to be in the bottom third of most rankings but all phases have been bad including the kicking game.
The problem is Grupe missed the landing zone on a kickoff for the second time this season. It seems silly but the kicker may be the victim of his team's offense against a Giants defense that can be pretty good. The Saints best offensive effort was 315 yards in Week 1. Can Grupe get enough opportunities?
With better choices out there, maybe stay away from kickers in New Orleans for Week 5 just in case.