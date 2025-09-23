Tyler Loop And 2 Other Must-Start Week 4 Fantasy Football Kickers
This season has proved to be very kicker-friendly so far. In leagues that give field goals bonuses, there are currently eight kickers averaging over 10 Points per Game. This list is also a mixed bag, including Brandon Aubrey and Jason Myers to Spencer Shrader, Tyler Loop, and old-Matt Prater. It is undeniable that kickers do bring great value to fantasy football, and so it is extremely important to pay attention and find the best matchups. Though I view kickers are very streamable, you cannot just start anyone. These are three great starts this week.
In Week 3, our must-start kickers had an average week. Cameron Dicker was K7, Harrison Butker was K9, and Tyler Loop was K17.
Brandon McManus (vs DAL)
Indoor games are fantastic for kickers, and we get that this Sunday Night in Dallas. The Cowboys have a defense that just looks abysmal. They rank 27th in Points Per Game Allowed, and the Packers will keep them there. Matt LaFleur is an elite play-caller, and as I listed the Browns as a trap game, this is a blowout game. McManus is only 5-for-7 this season, but my confidence in this pick does not fade.
McManus is a 12-Year Veteran coming off of a season where he was 95.2% accurate, among the best in the NFL. Indoors, he will bounce back. The Packers are implied to score 26.0 Points this week, and might kicker model projects McManus to score 12.1 Fantasy Points.
Will Lutz (vs CIN)
There is not a ton to unpack regarding kickers. Are they good? Will their team score a lot? What is the weather? Those three factors account for about 90% of necessary factors. Denver succeeds in all three of those categories this week. Denver is 1-and-2, but we all know that they are a wild card caliber NFL team. They will surely bounce back, especially in primetime and against a team that looked very awful in Week 3. I have said no team is as good, or bad as the week prior, but I also believe in the true value of a team. The Bengals value is not that of playoff caliber, especially without Joe Burrow.
The Broncos are implied to win by a touchdown at home this week, and I would agree with that. Denver also is a mid-pack offense right now with 22.7 Points per Game (17th in NFL), but should only trend upwards given common expectation. They are implied to score nearly 25 Points this week, and the early weather report is little-to-no wind in Denver, at elevation, with no rain. I project Lutz to score 12.0 Fantasy Points.
Tyler Loop (@ KC)
The rookie kicker in Baltimore seems to be a mainstay of this weekly start/sit piece. It is deservingly so. Loop is currently the K6 is Fantasy Football and a perfect 5/5 on the season. So, let's answer the key questions into his start-ability. Is he good? Yes, absolutely. Are the Ravens good? Despite being 1-2, they have lost to the Bills and Lions, two elite teams. They will be fine and so, yes, they are really good. As a bonus, the Chiefs do not look good. One team here will be 1-and-3, which is crazy, but that is the NFL.
As for the weather forecast, it appears to be fair with no rain as of now. As for points to be scored, the Ravens are implied to mark up 25.5 Points in Arrowhead. This give a projection of Loop to score 12.1 Fantasy Points.