T.J. Hockenson And Mark Andrews Lead Week 5 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends
Things are getting dicey with the tight ends, especially with bye weeks starting to have an impact this week. It may be tough to find the right tight end to start this week, but we are going to let you know which tight ends you should avoid. These are the tight end sits for Week 5.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
It's time the fantasy community adjusts to the decline of Hockenson. What makes this one tough is that the issue is him. He doesn't look good when you watch him on film, and his production is reflecting that. Over four weeks, he hasn't once reached 50 yards in a game, but has twice failed to top 15 yards. His totals for the season so far are 13 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. The longest reception he has had this year is for 14 yards. Hockenson is no longer a dynamic athlete and is no longer an auto-start. In Week 5, he has a tough matchup against a Cleveland Browns' defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Goedert has become a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. He only has 12 catches for 114 yards this season, and his season high in yards is 44. However, he has been able to find the end zone three times. The issue this week is that he goes up against the Denver Broncos. Not only are they allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, but they have also allowed exactly zero touchdowns. Not one tight end has found the end zone against them, and that does not bode well for Goedert, whose fantasy success has depended on scoring.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
After being completely useless for the first two weeks of the season, totaling just two catches for seven yards, Andrews exploded in Week 3 with six catches for 91 yards and two TDs. In Week 4, he did catch seven of eight targets, which was nice to see, but he also only racked up 30 yards in the process. This week, we are leaving him out of our lineups because not only is Lamar Jackson not healthy, but he also has a bad matchup against the Houston Texans, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. While Andrews has been much better the past two weeks, we still don't want to start him in bad matchups.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Engram has been a complete dud this season. He's only caught eight passes for 62 yards and no TDs, with a season high of four catches for 29 yards in Week 4 against the lowly Bengals. This week, he draws the Eagles, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Through four games, they have allowed just 97 yards and no TDs to the position. There is no way that Engram should be anywhere near your lineups this week.