T.J. Hockenson And Mark Andrews Lead Week 5 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends

Week 5 fantasy football tight end analysis reveals the must-bench players, including TJ Hockenson and Mark Andrews, and who to avoid in your lineups.

Mark Morales-Smith

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Things are getting dicey with the tight ends, especially with bye weeks starting to have an impact this week. It may be tough to find the right tight end to start this week, but we are going to let you know which tight ends you should avoid. These are the tight end sits for Week 5. 

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

It's time the fantasy community adjusts to the decline of Hockenson. What makes this one tough is that the issue is him. He doesn't look good when you watch him on film, and his production is reflecting that. Over four weeks, he hasn't once reached 50 yards in a game, but has twice failed to top 15 yards. His totals for the season so far are 13 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. The longest reception he has had this year is for 14 yards. Hockenson is no longer a dynamic athlete and is no longer an auto-start. In Week 5, he has a tough matchup against a Cleveland Browns' defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.  

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Goedert has become a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. He only has 12 catches for 114 yards this season, and his season high in yards is 44. However, he has been able to find the end zone three times. The issue this week is that he goes up against the Denver Broncos. Not only are they allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, but they have also allowed exactly zero touchdowns. Not one tight end has found the end zone against them, and that does not bode well for Goedert, whose fantasy success has depended on scoring.   

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

After being completely useless for the first two weeks of the season, totaling just two catches for seven yards, Andrews exploded in Week 3 with six catches for 91 yards and two TDs. In Week 4, he did catch seven of eight targets, which was nice to see, but he also only racked up 30 yards in the process. This week, we are leaving him out of our lineups because not only is Lamar Jackson not healthy, but he also has a bad matchup against the Houston Texans, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. While Andrews has been much better the past two weeks, we still don't want to start him in bad matchups.   

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Engram has been a complete dud this season. He's only caught eight passes for 62 yards and no TDs, with a season high of four catches for 29 yards in Week 4 against the lowly Bengals. This week, he draws the Eagles, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Through four games, they have allowed just 97 yards and no TDs to the position. There is no way that Engram should be anywhere near your lineups this week.  

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

