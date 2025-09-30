Mason Taylor and Theo Johnson Among Top Week 5 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
October has entered the 2025 NFL season landscape and the bye weeks are here. Some new Tight Ends are still on the waiver wire. Which Tight Ends are available for Week 5 matchups? Let us hunt for what may be out there.
Do not forget these early Week 5 waiver wire pickups with four teams getting the week off.
Mason Taylor - New York Jets (Rostered in 3.2% of ESPN Leagues)
Maybe the New York Jets have finally figured the receiver behind Garrett Wilson dilemma. There were rumblings with the increased snap share and involvement in Week 3. However, Monday night against Miami was an eye opener. Taylor caught five balls for 65 yards on seven targets. The 25.9% target share caught our attention quickly.
The Jets get a great matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense that gave up 37 points to the Giants and 40 to the Packers. Taylor's ability to get open down the middle of the field stretches defenses. While TE1 value may be lofty, it is not the realm of possibility some weeks.
The Jets still ideally need a second Wide Receiver who can create space on intermediate and deeper routes. However, Taylor has deceptive acceleration. Miami's linebackers and even secondary had issues accounting for Taylor. Dallas literally cannot find the Tight End in a phone booth.
Expecting a high-scoring game on Sunday is not unreasonable which benefits Taylor immensely.
Theo Johnson - New York Giants (Rostered in 1.6% of ESPN leagues)
Continung with a New York State Of Mind, Johnson makes plenty of sense as Jaxson Dart seemed to have a connection with the Tight End. He only caught three balls for 17 yards in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, one went for a touchdown. Johnson proved to be a decent red zone target while being targeted five times overall.
With Malik Nabers lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Giants will need all hands on deck to look respectable. Dart and Johnson (owned in 5% of Yahoo leagues) have a very good matchup versus the New Orleans Saints in the dome on Sunday.
The Saints have been average in defense against Tight Ends (14th overall). However, a rookie quarterback needs that safety value and Johnson will play that safety valve well Sunday on the road.
Darren Waller - Miami Dolphins (Rostered in 9.8% of ESPN leagues)
Taking risks is the name of the game and Waller looked healthier than he had in several seasons against the New York Jets. No one should expect two touchdowns again in Week 5. However, four or five targets is reasonable against a Carolina Panthers defense which is still below average (19th overall).
There is little doubt that this will boost the fortunes of all receiving targets in the Miami offense. It might, in some ways, aid the Dolphins going forward. Target share will get redistributed which should help Waller. Add in the fact that Tua Tagovailoa will need to get the ball out quicker and Waller becomes even more a target.
As we mentioned, the Hill injury looms large. Going a little further down the waiver wire for quarterbacks who need reliable options increases in importance especially this week.