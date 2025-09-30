AJ Brown, Ladd McConkey, And 4 More Must-Sit Wide Receivers In Week 5
There have been a lot of big-time wide receivers who have let fantasy owners down this season, and a lot of late-round picks who have come out of nowhere to have a great start to the season. This makes our jobs tougher when it comes to setting our fantasy lineups. These are the wide receivers you should sit in Week 5.
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown has been terrible for fantasy purposes in three of four games this season. Last week, he caught just two of nine targets for seven yards. There has not been enough volume, and even when he sees the targets, we have seen a lot of failed connections. We don't expect things to get better this week when he's lined up opposite the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II. This is shaping up to be another ugly game for fantasy owners.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
McConkey has become a distant WR3 in Los Angeles this season. He is coming off another disappointing game in which he caught just one of his six targets for 11 yards. That brings him up to 16 receptions for 174 yards and no touchdowns through four games. It is time to accept that he was simply a bad draft pick. Don't compound your bad pick by starting him and having him tank your lineup every week. Unless something drastically changes for the Chargers, McConkey needs to be on your bench.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Things are getting ugly in Cincy, and there is no reason to believe that things are going to get any better. The injury to Joe Burrow has neutralized Higgins, Chase Brown, and even Ja'Marr Chase. Things have been so much worse than we could have imagined. In two games with Jake Browning under center, Higgins has caught four passes for 47 yards. That's with him being the Bengals' leading receiver in Week 4 with 32 yards. In his two starts, Browning has thrown for just 265 yards and one TD.
Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
Fantasy owners are going to want to start Diggs this week. He's coming off a big week in which he was the Pats' leading receiver with six catches for 101 yards, and he has a revenge game against the Buffalo Bills. We wouldn't be chasing those fantasy points. Diggs is not the receiver he once was, and this was an outlier game for him. In his first three games combined, he only totaled 112 yards, and he's yet to score a touchdown. Leave Diggs on your bench this week.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
The targets have been there for Jeudy this season, but Joe Flacco just doesn't seem to have it anymore. The two have only connected on 13 of 30 targets so far this season, and Jeudy hasn't once reached 70 yards or scored a TD. The targets aren't relevant, the absence of Cedric Tillman doesn't matter, just leave Jeudy out of your lineup as long as Flacco is under center.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley has become a distant WR2 to rookie Elic Ayomanor in one of the worst passing attacks in the league. In Week 4, Ayomanor out-targeted Ridley seven to three. Through four games, Ridley has caught just 10 passes for 141 yards and no TDs. Rookie Cam Ward is only averaging 153.5 passing yards per game with two total TDs on the season. This is a bad situation and Ridley isn't even the top guy like we expected. Sit him. Maybe even cut him.