Fantasy Managers Should Trust TreVeyon Henderson & These Week 6 Boom or Bust Options
Sometimes, when you're looking to set your lineup any given week, you want to plug in a safe option that you know has a high floor and just won't kill you. Other times, you need to find upside. There are weeks when you know that you're going to have to score a ton of points if you're going to come away with the win. That's when you need to find a boom-or-bust option. Sure, they might give you next to nothing, but they also have the potential to give you a monster week.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young has a ton of upside this week with the best possible matchup in the league against the Dallas Cowboys. They have the worst pass defense in the NFL, and no team has given up more fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, he also had a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins last week, and only ended up throwing for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
That's not to say we haven't seen his upside already this year. In Week 2, he completed 35 of 55 passes for 328 yards, three TDs, and one interception. We do expect this to be a more pass-heavy shootout this week against the Cowboys than last week against the Dolphins. He's always a risk to come out and be bad, but he could also dominate in a great matchup.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Here we are again with Henderson. In Week 5, Antonio Gibson tore his ACL, and Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled yet again. Henderson has a good matchup against the New Orleans Saints this week, and the team has little choice but to give Henderson more work this week. His skill set is electric, and he's a big play waiting to happen. Unfortunately, the Patriots haven't given him a real opportunity yet this season. It looks like this might be the week they do, and if they do, he could be a fantasy monster. If they don't, he could once again be a bust.
RB Hassan Haskins/Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
Last week, against the Dolphins' defense, Rico Dowdle rushed 23 times for 206 yards and a TD. Any running back that gets significant carries against their defense has massive upside. However, that's where we run into an issue. We don't know which one of these two running backs will get the bulk of the work for the Chargers this week. If one of them does get the majority of touches, they will have a ton of upside. However, if you pick the wrong guy, they could give you next to nothing.
WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
The Packers' wide receivers have been difficult to predict this season, but they have a great matchup against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense this week. Following the team's bye, fantasy owners are hoping the rookie will be more integrated into the offense. If he has been, he could dominate the Bengals' defense. If he doesn't get the targets, he could be a bust.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed has a long history of being a boom-or-bust option. Already this season, he has a 39-yard and 87-yard TD. In his other three games, he's failed to reach 50 yards or score. This week he has a great matchup against the Pats, who have given up a ton of big plays this season. If he gets one, you'll be thrilled. If he doesn't, not so much.