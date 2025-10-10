Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Derrick Henry
The injury to Lamar Jackson and defensive issues have led to the Baltimore Ravens falling into the have-not range after a 1-4 start to the season. The sportsbooks have them as 7.5-point underdogs at home after getting crushed by the Houston Texans (44-10) in Baltimore last week.
Cooper Rush draws the start again this week after tossing three interceptions last week, leading to the Ravens gaining only 223 yards of offense. The sky is falling outlook at Baltimore will lead to fantasy managers sitting Derrick Henry in some leagues. He’s rushed for 50 yards or fewer in four consecutive starts, resulting in losing days in fantasy points in PPR formats (2.30, 11.70, 7.80, and 9.30). I have him ranked 14th at running back (104 combined yards with a touchdown).
After his best NFL game (14/111/2 with two catches for 38 yards), Jacory Croskey-Merritt took over the running back lead in fantasy points per touch (1.31) for the top 35 running backs in touches. As a result, he ranks 24th in fantasy points (61.70) in PPR formats, just ahead of Derrick Henry (61.3).
Based on the direction of both players, is benching Henry viable in Week 6 for fantasy teams with strength at RB1 and Croskey-Merritt on their rosters?
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 6 Matchup
The Bears ranked 26th in fantasy points (126.7) to running backs while playing one fewer game than all the teams ranked below them. They’ve allowed a league-high 5.96 yards per rush.
Their two biggest failures came against the Lions and the Raiders’ running backs.
- Detroit (25/143/2 with four catches for 14 yards)
- Las Vegas (25/200/1 with three catches for 28 yards and three touchdowns)
The Commanders continue to rotate in three running backs, hurting the ceiling of Croskey-Merritt. He was on the field for a season-high 47% of Washington’s snaps in Week 5. On the year, their rising back has five catches for 54 yards, which is about half of their running back catch opportunity (12/104/0 on 18 targets). Croskey-Merritt had 10 touches or fewer in his first four games, with a bump to 16 in his last matchup.
Derrick Henry Week 6 Matchup
Coming into this season, the Ravens have been one of the best rushing teams in the NFL over the past few years. Their running backs this season rank fourth in rushing attempts (127) and third in rushing yards (653) while gaining 5.1 yards per carry.
The Rams come into Week 6 with the fifth-best running back defense. They’ve allowed only 3.5 yards per carry, with backs scoring two touchdowns.
The Verdict: Jacory-Croskey-Merritt vs. Derrick Henry
Based on the direction of both players and their matchups this week, I would start Croskey-Merritt over Henry if I had this decision. Washington could be without Chris Rodriguez vs. the Bears after missing practice on Thursday with a calf issue, helping the Commanders' lead running back.
I do expect the Ravens to play much better this week, despite the impression of a fading offense without their star quarterback. I view Henry as a steady player with scoring upside, even with the appearance of a below-par matchup.