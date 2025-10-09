Matthew Stafford, Garrett Wilson, And More Props To Optimize Start-Sit Decisions
Fantasy owners can use the Las Vegas odds makers as an important tool when setting their fantasy football lineups. We can evaluate and analyze the player props on DraftKings Sportsbook to see what they are projecting our fantasy options to do this week. This is what we learned from the DraftKings Sportsbook player props this week.
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Passing Yards 200+ (-101)
This line isn't particularly high, actually; it's pretty low in a vacuum. However, it's a boost for Hurts specifically. Which means that after a pass-heavy attack last week, Vegas expects Hurts to continue to see an uptick in passing volume on Thursday Night Football. The matchup against the New York Giants and a potentially limited Saquon Barkley could also be impacting this line. While Hurts has proven he can be a fantasy star without the passing volume, this could be important for fantasy owners not sure if they want to start AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith.
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Passing Yards 270+ (+112)
Stafford has the highest line of the week, and Patrick Mahomes is the only other quarterback whose base total is even set above 240+. This means that Vegas is expecting a huge game from the Rams' passing attack despite the fact that they are also projected to blow out the Ravens on Sunday. There have been some concerns that this could be a down game for the passing attack and a big game for the Rams' running backs. DraftKings doesn't think you should worry about that.
RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Rushing Yards 90+ (-102)
As we mentioned earlier, Barkley is a bit banged up heading into Thursday Night Football on a short week. Vegas doesn't seem concerned about it. The running back projected to rush for more yards than Barkley is Johnathan Taylor, whose line is set at 90+ (-108), so it's extremely close. Don't hesitate to start him this week due to injury concerns.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Rushing Yards 60+ (-122)
After his breakout game in Week 5, JCM has seen a nice spike to his rushing line this week. This puts him ahead of guys like Kenneth Walker III, David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, and D'Andre Swift this week. DraftKings is telling you that he's someone you should have in your starting lineup this week.
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Receiving Yards 60+ (+108)
This is not a line that Wilson owners want to see. He's projected for fewer yards than Courtland Sutton, Brian Thomas Jr, and Xavier Worthy this week. Not that that's terrible, but Vegas is clearly concerned with the matchup against the Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain II. This is something we warned about in our wide receivers sit article this week.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Receiving Yards 40+ (-116)
No team's top receiver has close to this low of a line for receiving yards. This Browns' passing game is quickly becoming the worst in the league. Vegas doesn't think you should have anything to do with this passing attack. This could be a case where, if you can trade any of these pieces off for value, you should do it.
TE Hunter Long, Jacksonville Jaguars
Receiving Yards 25+ (-115)
If you are looking to stream a tight end this week, Vegas doesn't hate the idea of plugging in Long. He is projected right in the same area as other popular streaming options like AJ Barner and Theo Johnson this week. Long should fall into that category of a guy who could be good if he catches a pass in the end zone.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.