Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, And 4 More Must-Sit Wide Receivers In Week 6
We have to make a lot of tough decisions in fantasy football, and the most crucial is to decide who to leave on our bench each week. The position where we have the most options to pick from on any given week is at wide receiver. These are the wide receiver sits for Week 6.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Wilson has been outstanding in most games this season, but we do have some concerns with Justin Fields going up against the Denver Broncos' defense this week, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, locking down Wilson. We understand if you can't outright bench Wilson week if you don't have a better option; however, you should at least temper your expectations and perhaps shoot for upside with another player, knowing that Wilson may not give you the production you've been used to.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
We don't want anything to do with the Ravens' offense this week. Cooper Rush, going up against a Los Angeles Rams defense coming off a brutal loss, is going to be bad news for everyone in Baltimore. If Lamar Jackson is surprisingly active, then we will reevaluate, but if Rush starts again, as expected, we are out on all the Ravens this week. Leave them all on your bench and plug them back in in Week 8 when they return from their bye week.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
BTJ owners finally have some hope after he went off for 80 yards on Monday Night Football. We are here to crush those hopes and tell you we don't buy it. Thomas Jr and Trevor Lawrence still don't seem like they have chemistry despite them connecting on a long pass in the fourth quarter. The fact that we have been getting this excited about four receptions for 80 scoreless yards tells you all that you need to know about where we're at with him right now. With a matchup against a tough Seahawks defense, we still aren't plugging him back into our lineups if we have another option.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
This is another case where we aren't just buying into one good game. Ridley had a great game and caught five passes for 131 yards. Still, it was his only decent game of the season, and he still only caught half of his 10 targets. Even against a bad Raiders' defense, we aren't ready to start him. We still aren't even sure that he's the WR1 over rookie Elic Ayomanor.
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
The Giants are another offense that we are trying to avoid this week at all costs. They have a short week to prepare for a tough Philadelphia Eagles' defense with a rookie quarterback under center who was outdueled by Spencer Rattler last week. This is going to be a really tough night for this offense on Thursday Night Football.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
We almost put Ja'Marr Chase in here, but decided to just go with Higgins. This may end up being the most disappointing fantasy offense of all time. We can't trust this passing attack at all, especially against a very good Packers' defense. At this point, we aren't even sure who the quarterback is going to be, but if Jake Browning was the best option, we are scared to see who they have on deck.