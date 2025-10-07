Derrick Henry, Chase Brown, And 4 More Must-Bench Running Backs In Week 6
Things are getting tough for fantasy football owners, and we have to make tough choices about who to start and who to sit. With injuries, bye weeks, and subpar play taking a toll, we have been digging deep to find productive starters, but there are still some backs that should be left on your bench, including some big names. These are the running back sits for Week 6.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
The matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles is not one we like for Skattebo or anyone on the Giants this week, for that matter. We aren't so sure that rookie Jaxson Dart, who couldn't outduel Spencer Rattler last week, will be able to move the ball at all against the Eagles' defense. Skattebo should still have a decent floor, because the volume will be there; however, if you are looking for upside, then you need to go in a different direction this week.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
We are likely in store for one more tough week from Henry before the Ravens head into their Week 7 bye. Better days are ahead, but that day will not be this Sunday. It sounds like Lamar Jackson is going to miss another game, which is bad news for Henry. His entire career, Henry has been game script dependent, and he thrives when playing with the lead. The Cooper Rush-led Ravens will not be running the ball with a lead this week against the Los Angeles Rams. It could be another tough day this week for Henry and the Ravens' offense.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Brown has been horrific this season. That's not all on him; the combination of Jake Browning and the worst offensive line in the league has completely sunk this offense. If you're lucky, this team scores a TD on any given week, and your guy gets it, or you get garbage time points in the fourth quarter. This week, Brown goes up against a tough Green Bay Packers' defense. It's not going to go well for anyone in Cincinnati.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
How many times can this man fumble and just continue to get carries? He fumbled six times last season and has already fumbled three times this season. This backfield has to be handed over to TreVeyon Henderson. They already split opportunities evenly last week, but we would be very nervous that there is a big shift this week in favor of the rookie. Stevenson was given seven carries, which he took for 14 yards. This has to end.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
This is the first week I've seen Kareem Hunt ranked ahead of Pacheco, and it's about time. Ideally, you wouldn't want to start either of these backs, but if you have to start one, Hunt is the guy. He gets more carries, is a better pass-catcher, and is the goal-line back. It's time to give up on Pacheco until further notice, regardless of the matchup.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Despite Harvey being completely useless this season, Harvey is still ranked as an RB3 based on ECR. That's because there is a faction of the fantasy community that planted its flag on a dud in Harvey and can't let it go. As long as JK Dobbins is healthy, he is not going to be the guy. He was a mediocre prospect, and now he's a mediocre pro. There is also this narrative that if Sean Payton is the head coach, there has to be a running back with incredible PPR value. Tell me, who has the guy been since Alvin Kamara? Kamara is still doing it; Payton hasn't. Maybe it's time we accept that guys like Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Jimmy Graham were special players, and Payton is just a guy whose general manager drafted great players in New Orleans.