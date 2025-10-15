Kameron Johnson, Zay Jones, And 4 More Week 7 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Sometimes we need to dig deep to set our lineup, and sometimes we have to dig even deeper. These are the players that need to be in your lineups when you're really hurting. The guys you'd usually leave on your bench. These are the bench players to consider starting this week.
QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Rattler takes on the Chicago Bears this week, in what could end up being a bit of a shootout. While the Saints quarterback hasn't been great this season, he also hasn't been awful. Chicago is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This is a matchup that Rattler could take advantage of. So far this season, he has thrown the ball 203 times already, while topping 200 yards in all but one game, tossing six touchdowns in six games, and rushing for 143 yards. If you are desperate for a quarterback, you can do worse than Rattler this week.
RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons' backup running back has been productive this season. Despite being the clear backup to Bijan Robinson, he has seen double-digit carries in four of five games, scored three TDs, and has topped 50 yards twice. Outside of that disastrous blowout loss against the Carolina Panthers, he's put together a nice season.
RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara led the Saints in rushing attempts last week, but that's not a trend we expect to continue. Miller had been taking over the backfield on the ground, and the Saints will continue down that path. The Bears have not been able to slow down running backs this season, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. We'd expect Miller to see double-digit carries this week and about two targets in the passing game.
WR Kameron Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs WR corps has been battered this season. This week, they will be without Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin, while Mike Evans is still very questionable and Jalen McMillan remains on injured reserve. We have pegged Sterling Shepard as the wide receiver to start this week; however, last week it was Johnson who led the healthy receivers with four receptions on four targets for 64 yards and a TD.
WR Zay Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr suffered a concussion in Week 6, which makes him likely to miss at least one week. With Harrison going down in the first half, Jones stepped up and saw eight targets, which he turned into five catches for 79 yards. There is a strong chance that he's the lead receiver in Arizona again this week if Harrison is ruled out.
TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
With Quentin Johnston out last week, the rookie tight end saw a significant uptick in usage. He saw eight targets and caught seven of them for 68 yards. Gadsden stepped into the big-man role with Johnston sidelined. If Johnston sits out again this week, we'd expect Gadsden to continue to see more opportunities.