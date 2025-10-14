Daniel Carlson and Jude McAtamney Headline Week 7 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
October moves along at a rapid pace with injuries mounting for even kickers. Brandon McManus and Joey Slye missed time last week due to injury. It will be wise to check back into the weekend in some cases for lineup changes this Week 7.
Last week saw the Giants win but without a single field goal. New York scored 34 points at home and everyone assumed two field goals but that was not the case. Again, kickers do not get points without opportunities. Then, they must execute.
With Baltimore and Buffalo on bye weeks, it is time to take a look at several kickers who ideally should be on your bench.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Jude McAtamney - New York Giants
The temptation will be to say New York is playing in Denver. New York's consistency from week-to-week remains fluid at best. No one knows what will happen. That kind of uncertainty does not always spill over to the kicking game. However, McAtamney has only booted two field goals in three weeks. Even with Denver's stout red zone defense, there is cause for hesitation err sitting.
McAtamney was not tested last Thursday night at home. He did not attempt a single field goal and missed an extra point from that side. The kicker has struggled in various warmups in his time with New York. With the way Denver is, that sparks considerable worry.
McAtamney ranks in the bottom five with most fantasy projections. It may be wise to just sit the kicker this week given the risk.
Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's defense has looked better the past couple of weeks and notice how they contained the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Chiefs have looked better on offense while controlling the clock. If they get ahead of the Raiders, Geno Smith's propensity for mistakes looms even larger.
A rivalry game such as this one in the AFC West can sometimes provide a surprise. However, Kansas City is better than their 3-3 record suggests. Meanwhile, the Raiders are what they are. The Chiefs may not allow too many scoring opportunities for Carlson to get longer field goal opportunities.
Those factors are why Carlson is in the bottom quarter of fantasy kickers for Week 7. Kansas City are huge favorites to get back above .500 and their defense may not allow Carlson to get to his projected point total.
John Parker Romo - Atlanta Falcons
There are several kickers and situations to watch out for. We mentioned McManus and Green Bay above. Also, Cairo Santos and his thigh issue is another in Chicago. Santos did not play on Monday night and Jake Moody booted the game-winning field goal for the Bears.
It has not been an easy ride with Atlanta kickers and Raheem Morris is still uneasy with Romo going into Week 7. San Francisco does not yield a ton of points to kickers and the grass field in Santa Clara is not always inviting.
John Parker Romo has missed three field goals on the season and nearly a couple others. Even against Buffalo, he was 1-2 on kicks from 30-39 yards. That is not the best of signs heading into an important game versus the 49ers on Sunday night. You may want to steer clear and look elsewhere.