Week 6 Chiefs Offensive Grades Are In

The Kansas City Chiefs needed an explosive game on offense to take down the Detroit Lions, and they did. Here's how Pro Football Focus saw these Chiefs performances.

Dominic Minchella

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs went to battle against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The game was highly competitive and featured a little scuffle at the end, but that didn't change the fact that Kansas City came away with the victory.

The Chiefs needed a victory to get back to a .500 record after losing a heartbreaking game to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. On the backs of several Chiefs' offensive contributors, the franchise handed Detroit its second loss of the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs had several key offensive players who led them to victory, but here are the Top 5 from the Sunday Night Football showdown.

Honorable Mention: QB Patrick Mahomes

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a play /against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes needed to have a great game and secure the football well if it meant the Chiefs would end up victorious. Tossing three touchdowns without an interception, Mahomes defeated Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the first time in his career.

According to PFF, Mahomes earned a 72.8 overall grade, with a 70.6 passing grade, a 66.4 running grade, and a 60 run blocking grade.

5. C Creed Humphrey

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' offensive line had to hold its own, and center Creed Humphrey once again rose to the challenge. Humphrey continues to prove why he's a top center in the entire NFL.

According to PFF, Humphrey also had a 72.8 overall grade, but his 83.5 pass blocking grade and 68.4 run blocking grade stood out more than Mahomes' individual grades.

4. RG Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammate Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Likewise to Humphrey, Smith once again proved why the Chiefs paid him the big bucks in the offseason. His success against the Lions was crucial to the Chiefs victory.

According to PFF, Smith earned an overall grade of 73.5, with a pass blocking grade of 72.9 and a run blocking grade of 70.2.

3. WR Hollywood Brown

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The veteran wide receiver in Hollywood Brown stepped up in the wide receiving role for the Chiefs against the Lions. His 45 receiving yards and two touchdowns game helped the Chiefs to victory.

According to PFF, Brown earned an overall grade of 76.4, a passing grade of 74.8 and a run blocking grade of 60.4.

2. WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Alongside Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster stepped forward to help the Chiefs tame the Lions. In three receptions, Smith-Schuster hauled in 57 receiving yards.

According to PFF, Smith-Schuster had an overall grade of 81.2, a passing grade of 75.3, a pass blocking grade of 70.7, and a run blocking grade of 85.2.

1. TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Travis Kelce of old came out against the Lions, as he and Mahomes worked together to give Kelce the most receiving yards of the game for the Chiefs, with 78.

According to PFF, Kelce had an overall grade of 86.6m a passing/receiving grade of 83.0, a pass blocking grade of 67.2, and a run blocking grade of 76.3.

