Backup kicker perfect as Bears jump to early lead over Commanders in Washington
The practice-squad kicker feels like a Godsend and so far the Chicago Bears doing everything else right too on Monday Night Football in Washington.
After regular kicker Cairo Santos' thigh injury flared up over the weekend, former San Francisco 49ers' kicker Jake Moody was called up from the practice squad. First, as a precaution. But now, as a weapon.
Moody, who was cut by the Niners after missing two field goals in Week 1, has booted kicks from 47 and 48 yards and made an extra point as the Bears have jumped to a surprising 13-0 lead on the Commanders.
The Bears took a 6-0 lead on Moody's two field goals, then took advantage of a Washington turnover to score their first touchdown. Defensive end Montez Sweat jarred the football loose from Commanders' rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and cornerback Kyler Gordon fell on it for a fumble recovery at the 35-yard line.
After an 11-yard catch by Rome Odunze and a 12-yard run by D'Andre Swift, quarterback Caleb Williams scored on a 1-yard keeper just inside the right pylon.
Jaquan Brisker ended another Commanders' drive with a Red Zone interception of Jayden Daniels.
Moody made 74 percent of his kicks for the Niners but missed two field goals in the opener and was released.
After a huge third-down facemask penalty on Nahshon Wright kept Washington's next drive alive, receiver Chris Moore beat Bears' cornerback Kyler Gordon on a 22-yard touchdown that cut the margin to 13-7.