Rachaad White, Jordan Mason, And 4 More Week 7 Must-Start Running Backs
Week 7 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. We have injuries piling up and some big stars on bye, so things are getting tougher, but we have to make sure we get things right. The running backs have been particularly unpredictable this season. These are the running backs that you need to start in Week 7.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Monday Night Football was frustrating for Croskey-Merritt owners. He got 17 carries in a good matchup and came away with just 61 yards and a fumble. That's not what we wanted to see from a running back who had been so efficient all season. Still, the usage was a good sign, and we are willing to go back to the well with JCM in Week 7, when he goes up against the Dallas Cowboys, who have the worst defense in the league.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is as much of an injury update as it is a start suggestion. Bucky Irving has already been ruled out for Week 7, and the Bucs are also expected to be without Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka. Mike Evans' status is also very much up in the air. The Bucs will have no choice but to use White early and often, both on the ground and in the passing attack.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Last week wasn't a huge game for Brown in Joe Flacco's first game under center, but he carried the ball nine times for 42 yards. That's 4.7 yards per carry. Prior to this week, his highest yards per carry in a game was 4.0, and even with Week 6, he's still averaging 2.7 yards per carry for the season. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come. If he can get a bump up in targets from the two he saw last week, he should be a solid start.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
The Eagles used to be a scary matchup because their defense was elite and they'd both control the clock and beat teams so bad that they didn't have the option to run the ball. That is no longer the case and they are not a team to be feared right now. The defense has been allowing running backs to have big games and the offense is a mess. Saquon Barkley looks like a shell of what he was last year and they can't control the clock like they once did, and Jalen Hurts isn't on the same page with his wide receivers. Aaron Jones is not returning this week, so it's wheels up for Mason.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara led the Saints in carries last week and was a bigger part of the passing attack than he had been. We are willing to go back to him this week in a solid matchup against the Chicago Bears, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
We have been beaten. It seems that it doesn't matter how much he fumbles or how bad he plays, the Patriots are going to roll with Stevenson as their top back. This week against the Titans, we want to get a Patriots running back in our lineups. Unfortunately, the right option seems to be Stevenson.