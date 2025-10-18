TreVeyon Henderson & Travis Hunter Break Out, Plus 3 More Week 7 NFL Bold Predictions
The weekend is almost here, and it's time for some hot takes. No one wants to hear the same old thing. Last week, we hit on the Chargers' backfield, producing a breakout rusher and Tetairoa McMillan catching his first two career touchdown passes. Now we are back with our top bold predictions for Week 7.
1. Quinshon Judkins Finishes As The RB1 With 150-plus yards And Multiple Touchdowns
This game is set up perfectly for Judkins to bounce back from a bad game and go absolutely nuts. The Miami Dolphins are horrific against the run, and over the past two weeks have allowed Rico Dowdle and Kimani Vidal to rush for a combined 330 yards. That's a ridiculous number. This week in Cleveland, the weather is supposed to be disastrous with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Judkins is going to see a ton of carries in an elite matchup. This is going to be a great week for his fantasy owners.
2. TreVeyon Henderson Finally Breaks Out, Topping 100-Yards From Scrimmage And Finding The End Zone
The stars are finally going to align for Henderson in Week 7, and the New England Patriots' coaching staff will not be able to keep him off the field any longer. They are playing the Tennessee Titans in this game, so the game script should be in their favor. He has also been outperforming Rhamondre Stevenson, and the injury to Antonio Gibson has limited their options. This week, he will see double-digit carries and substantial work in the passing attack, helping him to his best week of the season.
3. Rashee Rice Returns And Immediately Becomes A Top Five Wide Receiver On The Week
This one doesn't need much explanation other than the fact that Rice is an elite wide receiver playing with the best quarterback in the NFL. He comes back with a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and we don't expect him to miss a beat. It also helps that he is returning from suspension and not injury, so there is no need to worry about him being less than 100%.
4. Travis Hunter Overtakes Brian Thomas Jr. as The WR1 In Jacksonville, Finishing With More Targets, Receptions, And Yards
Thomas has had some moments this season, but he's been an overall disappointment. Trevor Lawrence and Thomas have never really gotten on the same page over the past two seasons. It will be Hunter who builds that chemistry with Lawrence and becomes his top wide receiver this week and moving forward.
5. Cade Otton Finishes As A Top Three Tight End
With the Buccaneers missing Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, Otton should see a ton of targets this week. Mike Evans is likely to return, but could be limited, and also, doesn't soak up the same targets that Otton does. This should be a huge week for the Buccaneers' tight end.