Joey Slye and Matt Gay Among Week 8 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
October is already two thirds of the way gone. Injuries and weather are starting to become an issue. Jake Moody has stepped up for Chicago in place of Cairo Santos. Michael Badgley has filled in for the Indianapolis Colts. It is highly recommended to keep an eye on several kicking situations heading into Week 8.
Last week saw the Giants lose in the most heartbreaking way imaginable. Squandering a 19 point lead is one thing but a kicker missing two extra points is another. It is surprising that Jude McAtamney (some sites have him projected for zero points) is still on the roster.
With six teams on bye weeks, it expects to be a bit of an adventure finding kickers this week if one has to search for an option. These are among a few choices to sit.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Joey Slye - Tennessee Titans
The problem with the Tennessee Titans is they rank 32nd in points offensively. With roster uncertainty in Green Bay, New York, and Chicago, it is hard to say sit this kicker not knowing if there will be a change in the starter. That is why we try to base this off kickers that are more likely to start for Week 8.
That is often the problem with Tennessee. Can the Titans get into a position to even kick a field goal? Look at what happened with Daniel Carlson and Las Vegas last week? No one is suggesting it may be that bad. However, this game has potential to be a blowout. Sure, this AFC South game might be a surprise but it is not likely.
Slye is projected around the 6 to 6.3 point mark for Week 8 against one of the more stingy teams when it comes to yielding kicker points. It may be wise to look elsewhere in leagues.
Matt Gay - Washington Commanders
The Jayden Daniels injury concern has everyone scared here. He avoided serious time missed but could be out for Week 8. The Kansas City Chiefs are not fearful of Marcus Mariota. Add in the fact that the Chiefs defense keeps improving and that spells potential doom for kicking opportunities.
Gay missed two field goals in Week 6 and then only booted two extra points against Dallas in Week 7. He is 10-for-14 on the season and arguably has a rusty leg. If the Chiefs clamp down on defense again, then the kicking position invariably suffers. Kansas City is one of the Top 10 teams when allowing points to kickers.
It would not be a bad idea to pass on Gay this Sunday.
Riley Patterson - Miami Dolphins
The biggest unknown is trying to figure out the Atlanta Falcons. Miami has been awful but the Falcons have been elite one week and awful the next. The Atlanta defense is one of the better units in the NFL but the offense hands the opposition too many chances sometimes.
It is looking like Riley Patterson will be the kicker for most, if not all, of 2025. The problem for Miami is the offense and the concern is even against Atlanta that points may be hard to come by. Patterson's range is a bit troubling and he missed his only 50+ yard attempt.
The best course of action might be to stay away from this game because of how volatile both Atlanta and Miami are.