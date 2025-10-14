Caleb Williams Had Hilarious Shout Out for Jake Moody After Game-Winning Kick
Kicker Jake Moody was waived by the 49ers after he went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts in Week 1 against the Seahawks. Just over a month later, the former third-round pick became a hero for the Bears.
After his release, Moody was signed to Chicago's practice squad. He moved to the active roster this week for the team's Monday Night Football game against the Commanders due to starting kicker Cairo Santos's thigh injury.
Moody went 4-for-5 on field goals on Monday, including a 38-yarder through the rain for the win as time expired, which prompted his new teammates to lift him on their shoulders to celebrate their narrow 25-24 victory. And although he is new in Chicago, his squad certainly knows who he is now, as quarterback Caleb Williams admitted after the game.
"I really didn't know who he was when he first joined the team," Williams hilariously said on the ESPN broadcast postgame. "And then I saw him kick a 65-yarder in practice. For what he was able to do coming here, I know he's had some tough times recently, but being able to come in here, rainy, windy, all of this, and come through for us, I'm proud of him, happy for him and happy for us as a team."
Williams wasn't the only one unfamiliar with Moody's game—running back D'Andre Swift said on ESPN's SportsCenter that the first time he talked with Moody was on the sideline on Monday night. In the victory, Williams went 17-for-29 passing with two touchdowns, punching one in on the ground. Swift ran for 108 yards and added 67 yards receiving, including a 55-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to bring the Bears within two points.
In three NFL seasons, Moody has hit 74.2% of his field goal attempts and went 24-for-34 last season in San Francisco. With his performance in rough conditions on Monday night, he redeemed himself in resounding fashion.