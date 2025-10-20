Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Commanders QB Has MRI on Injured Hamstring
The Commanders got some relatively good news about Jayden Daniels hamstring injury on Monday afternoon.
As relayed by coach Dan Quinn at his day-after-game press conference, the star quarterback had an MRI on his hamstring and the results showed that the injury "not significant or long term." He added that they still don't have a sense of if he'll be able to play next Monday night when Washington heads to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.
Daniels left the Commanders' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday in the third quarter after having his leg twisted awkwardly while being sacked by Dallas linebacker Shemar James. He limped off the field before making his way into the locker room, and did not return to the game.
Who would start at quarterback for Commanders if Daniels can't play?
If Daniels can't go next Monday night, Washington is likely to turn to veteran backup Marcus Mariota in his place. The 31-year-old took over against the Cowboys on Sunday—going 4-for-10 passing for 63 yards and an interception—and also started two games for the Commanders earlier this season when Daniels was dealing with a knee injury.
Washington will take on the Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium next Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.