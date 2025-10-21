Zach Ertz, Juwan Johnson Among Week 8 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends
Week 7 is behind us, and it's time to set our lineups for Week 8. We are now going to focus on the tight ends and the ones that you don't want to plug into your starting lineup this week. These are the tight ends that you should sit in Week 8.
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
Ertz has caught a touchdown in each of the past two games, but it's time to send him back to your bench. He has a tough matchup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Generally, Ertz has to score a TD for him to be worth starting, and the Chiefs have allowed just one TD to tight ends all season. There is also the issue that Marcus Mariota will likely be starting for the Commanders in Week 8. When Mariota was the starter, Ertz was significantly worse. In those two games, he caught just five of seven targets for 59 total yards combined. You can find a better option this week.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
It's now been three weeks since Henry has caught a TD, and he's not worth starting when he's not finding the end zone. Drake Maye is beginning to go away from his tight ends and rely more heavily on his wide receivers as he matures as a quarterback. During these three weeks, he has averaged just three catches and 35 yards per game. This week, the Pats play against the Cleveland Browns, who are allowing the 13th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. It's not the worst matchup in the world, but it's not good either. If you can find a better option, you should go with it.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants
We are benching Johnson this week, and that goes double for Daniel Bellinger. The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season and have only allowed one TD to the position all season. Johnson is a very TD-dependent player. Also, we just saw these two teams play in Week 6. Johnson caught two passes for 27 yards. This is a terrible matchup, and you don't want Johnson in your lineup.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Johnson bounced back last week against the Chicago Bears with five catches for 79 yards. Still, we aren't willing to go back to him. He had a great start to his season, but it's time to move on. Last week was the first time he reached 30 yards or caught more than three touches in a game since Week 3, and he hasn't caught a TD since Week 2. Foster Moreau is being used, and Taysom Hill is back in New Orleans. It's far too risky to play Johnson this week.