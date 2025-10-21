Terry McLaurin, Xavier Worthy, And 4 More Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 8
There are a lot of wide receivers who are going to be started this week that fantasy owners normally wouldn't. That's because there are a ton of byes and injuries to navigate. However, there are still some wide receivers that you want to avoid. These are the wide receiver sits for Week 8.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
McLaurin is listed here even though we aren't sure if he'll be returning this week. This also applies to Deebo Samuel if he returns. We have no interest in playing a Commanders wide receiver who is returning from injury and less than 100% this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Marcus Mariota likely in at quarterback for Washington. The Chiefs have a very good defense and have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. This is a WR corps that we want to completely avoid this week.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Rashee Rice made his season debut last week and was immediately targeted 10 times. Worthy saw just four targets in the game, which he turned into three receptions for 35 yards. That's with Rice only playing 41% of the snaps in his first game back from suspension. His snap count is going to double, and that could happen this week. Everything we feared for Worthy when Rice came back, we saw this week. We aren't starting him until that fear has been alleviated.
Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings served as the clear WR1 for the 49ers in Week 7 and looked healthier than he did in Week 6. That's not to say that Bourne can't explode again in Week 8, but a lot is working against him. Jennings looked better, George Kittle should have a much larger workload next week, and there is a chance that Brock Purdy returns. There are too many variables in the San Francisco offense for us to trust Bourne this week.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Things are rough this week, but not starting Jerry Jeudy rough. He hasn't reached 50 yards since Week 2, and his season high is just 66 yards. While some of it is his fault, rookie QB Dillon Gabriel has also been a major issue. In Week 6, Jeudy had 13 targets and finished with just five receptions for 43 yards. Jeudy also hasn't caught a TD yet this season, and in five games, Gabriel has thrown just three TDs, and not one of them has gone to a wide receiver.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
The Bills play the Panthers this week, who have played very well at home this season. Carolina has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. When fantasy owners get desperate, Coleman is a name that often comes up. That's because his quarterback is Josh Allen, and we've seen him do it before. However, you should avoid him this week. He's been essentially useless since Week 1, and his ceiling has been about 25 yards and a TD.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
We are not willing to turn to Coker yet. The Panthers' slot receiver has been valuable over the past few seasons, and we do think he's a good player. However, he didn't catch a single pass last week, and returns to a team with a lot more mouths to feed than he left. If we are starting Panthers' wideouts this week, we're going with Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. There is no way we are going to start three of Andy Dalton's wide receivers and two of his running backs.