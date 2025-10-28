Daniel Carlson and Blake Grupe Among Week 9 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
Finding kickers to sit this week is a lot tougher than it appears. Taking a different approach to this has been intriguing and has somewhat paid off. Our goal is to always search and pick around for the kickers who could truly have a dud. Sometimes it works and sometimes it does not.
As always, there are the kickers to start. In the meantime, check out the latest wide receiver rankings from a PPR and non-PPR standpoint.
Four teams get the week off for Week 9. Here are a few more kickers who maybe should see the bench for this weekend.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders
It is not as much Carlson as it is the dysfunction of the Las Vegas Raiders on offense. The Raiders average a mere 14.7 points per game (31st in the NFL). Worse, Jacksonville is stingy when it comes to kickers. Then, there is Geno Smith. Smith simply has made too many mistakes along with the rest of the offense. Smith has 10 interceptions which is up there for the NFL lead.
Ashton Jeanty only ran the ball six times against Kansas City as the Chiefs controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Jacksonville is a bit more porous but played pretty well defensively the last two weeks. This is all while allowing a mere five extra points in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during Week 7.
Bringing home buddies to play in Las Vegas has not worked so well for the Raiders and it impacts Carlson and the kicking game. The fact that he is only 50% on kicks over 50 yards worries us too since Las Vegas sometimes has difficulty getting into the red zone for easier attempts.
Blake Grupe - New Orleans Saints
Grupe had a run when he was attempting kicks all over the place. That gave him points even though he has missed six kicks in 2025. However, the last two weeks have seen the New Orleans offense stagnate. It is strange how the first two weeks of the season were kind of similar. Does Grupe bounce back? The problem is New Orleans heads on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams.
The reactions to this tweet from New Orleans fans and fantasy football owners was pretty telling and probably could not be repeated on here. Anyway, Grupe is more automatic on extra points. However, New Orleans has only had 11 chances there. The Saints are 29th in points scored and the 1-7 squad has been abysmal the past two weeks.
If they keep turning the ball over three or four times, that impacts the Saints' ability to score points even field goals obviously. Week 9 could be another frustrating time for Grupe owners.
Ka'imi Fairbairn - Houston Texans
This is a risk as Denver typically allows field goals more than anything else. Oh wait that was five weeks ago and now it is gone. Even Brandon Aubrey had a poor week by his standards for fantasy owners. Fairbairn has been 17-for-19 on kicks but only 12 extra points. Houston has the best defense scoring wise which probably makes Wil Lutz a potential sit option here too.
Anyway, the idea here is to look elsewhere to higher scoring games with better point projections. This game could become more of a field position battle at times which is always scary. When kickers are getting six or fewer points often enough, that grades out as a D or F here. Sit him!