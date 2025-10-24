Where Raiders QB Geno Smith Ranks Among NFL Quarterbacks
Including quarterback Geno Smith, the Las Vegas Raiders have started six different quarterbacks since the 2023 season. Still, many of the problems Smith faces are beyond his control.
Grading Smith
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked every quarterback in the league. Not surprisingly, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was ranked near the bottom of the league following another poor outing for the veteran quarterback. Benjamin ranked Smith as the 30th-best QB in the league.
"Speaking of turnovers, Smith barely had any chances to give the ball away in his latest outing, but that's because Las Vegas couldn't advance down the field. Pete Carroll wants to win now, but his old friend has thrown into traffic more than most," Benjamin said.
Las Vegas' quarterback issues were present long before Smith's arrival, as their desperation in trading for Smith and paying him big money proved. The Raiders are apparently still searching for answers under center, whether they want to admit it or not.
Smith is undoubtedly a talented quarterback, but he has played some bad football since joining the Raiders. Las Vegas' new front office made a quality effort to upgrade its quarterback position, but it has not worked out so far. Regardless, Smith and the Raiders must figure things out.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted his belief that Smith has started to turn the corner. Time will tell if that really is the case, but it is fair for anyone on the outside looking in to be skeptical that he really has.
"And so, stacking games and pushing the history of this early part of the season farther away from us, it helps. He's as competitive as ever. He's raring to go. He's frustrated because we want to win, and we want to play big and all that. That's going to always hold him connected to that thought," Carroll said.
"But he's ready to go and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself. He needs the help, he needs the guys to go to and the guys to come through for him, the protection to be there for him, so that he can play his position, and hopefully we can get going."
