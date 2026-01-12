Wild Card Round Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: CJ Stroud vs. Aaron Rodgers

There is only one game left in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, so most likely, if you're playing any fantasy football today, it's a single-game DFS showdown matchup. On Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Houston Texans. You will need a quarterback in your lineup, but if you are forced to choose between CJ Stroud and Aaron Rodgers, which quarterback should you have in your lineup?

QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) rolls out against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Case For CJ Stroud

It's not difficult to make a strong case for Stroud ; he's the better player with the much better matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Over the course of the season, Stroud averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game, compared to Rodgers, who averaged 14.6 fantasy points per game. He has a higher ceiling and a significantly higher and more consistent floor. At just 24 years old, he is still an ascending player. Stroud also has by far the best receiver in this game in Nico Collins.

The Case Against CJ Stroud

There are only two concerns we'd have about Stroud this week. The first being that the Steelers' pass rush could destroy a game on any given week with players like TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. They also have playmakers on the back end, like Jalen Ramsey. They are a dangerous defense, especially at home under the lights on Monday Night Football.

Also, the Texans are the favorites to win this game, and there is a chance they pull away quickly, and the game script dictates that Stroud doesn't have to throw much in the second half of the game, despite the Steelers being much tougher against the run.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Case For Rodgers

The hope here is that the Steelers are losing the game, and Rodgers has to just keep throwing the ball all game. Even that might not be a good enough reason to go with him, but it's all we got. On DraftKings, he is also $400 cheaper. It's not much, but he is the cheaper option.

The Case Against Rodgers

Where do we start? The 42-year-old quarterback hasn't been anything special for years now. He has a low ceiling and has thrown for more than one touchdown just once in his past nine games; he's thrown zero twice during that span. A 300 yard games also isn't in the cards anymore; he didn't accomplish that feat even once this season. His top wide receiver, DK Metcalf, is also very much a question mark coming off a two-game suspension. Rodgers has subpar weapons in the passing attack. That's how we feel about Rodgers in any matchup.

This isn't just any matchup. He'll be facing arguably the best defense in the league, and that's an argument we would make. The Texans have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are the most dangerous pass-rushing duo in the league, and Rodgers has lost his mobility in his old age. He is in huge trouble in this game and could struggle to lead the Steelers on a single touchdown drive.

The Verdict: CJ Stroud vs. Aaron Rodgers

Stroud is the easy choice here. Rodgers would be nothing more than a contrarian pick. He's old, broken down, and he could take the kind of beating in this game that sends him into retirement.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: