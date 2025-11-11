Will Reichard and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 11 Fantasy Football
Last week, we found moderate success in our must-starts kickers. Tyler Loop had 13.0 Pts, Will Reichard had 9.0 Pts, and Andy Borregales had 4.0, lacking any field goal attempts. Sometimes that's the way is rolls, but we believe in our analysis. That leads us to these three kickers in Week 11. They have been ultra accurate and setup for favorable matchups in all aspects of it.
Eddie Pineiro, 49ers (@ Cardinals) - Rostered 65%
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: K6
The 49ers picked up Pineiro after Week 1 and he has been ultra accurate since that day. Pineiro is 19/19 through 9 games, including 6/6 beyond 50 yards. I would play him until he proves otherwise.
This game will be played indoors in Arizona. The 49ers are implied to score over 25 points in this game as the Cardinals further deal with defensive injuries. Back in Week 2, Pineiro made his debut for San Francisco and he scored 12.0 Fantasy Points (3/3 FGM, 1/1 50-59 Yds)
Will Reichard, Vikings (Vs Bears) - Rostered 25%
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: K4
One of the best young kickers in the NFL is Reichard. He is 18/20 on the season and one miss was admitted to be due to a SkyCam cord being struck by the ball earlier in the season. Truly, Reichard has one miss and it was beyond 50 yards.
This is another game that is played indoors, avoiding any nasty weather that November finds us dealing with. Minnesota is favored to win this game by 3.5 points, implying that they will score over 25 points. Reichard is averaging 2.2 field goal attempts per game, above NFL average.
Nick Folk, Jets (@ Patriots - TNF) - 10% Rostered
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: K17
It should surprise everyone that Folk is rostered at just 10%. He is not even coming off of the bye week. Folk joins Pineiro as the only two kickers in the NFL yet to miss a field goal. Folk is 19/19, including 5/5 beyond 50 yards.
The Jets will take on the Patriots this week and it is not the easiest matchup. The Jets are 12.5 points underdogs and implied to score around 15 points. However, I have optimism that the Jets move the ball and settle for many field goals. That shows to have been the case often for the Jets as Folk is attempting 2.1 field goals per game.
I would prefer perfection over everything. Good kickers are hard to come by. Only seven kickers are making 90% or more of their attempts.
As for the weather forecast, we see mostly clear with moderate winds, 8-10 mph. Folk has been in the NFL for 19 years. He can probably handle some wind.